My favorite aspect of reading is taking on the life of another character and living in a different world for a few moments, for a page or even a chapter. No matter what we have going on in our lives, we can always escape the real world and our personal problems in a work of fiction.
That was me when I read Stephen King’s novel “The Institute,” published in 2020. This book centers on a young boy who is brought to a complex where other children with special abilities live and are utilized by governments for their own benefit. The boy goes on a thrilling and suspenseful journey while making friends along the way, always pushing toward the goal of escaping The Institute.
My favorite thing about “The Institute” is the suspense and unexpected turns within the story. Several times I was caught off guard with the dark turns of this book, and I am still surprised by the way things turned out in the end. It was definitely puzzling because the entire time I was reading it, I couldn’t help but be curious about every little detail.
It was a relief when I finally finished reading the 556-page book, but it kept me craving more. I spent time submerged in another world. When I finally lifted my eyes from the book and returned to reality, it was bittersweet because I’ll never again have the sensation of first entering that world. The book changed me.
I recommend “The Institute” for people who enjoy science fiction, horror, thrillers or mysteries. King does a consistently good job of making you feel on edge with suspense, and I love it.
• Sebastian Lopez is a junior at Toppenish High School.
