‘The Great British Baking Show” is back! This British baking competition has been gracing TV screens since 2010, and classic judges like Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith have returned for a new season of critiquing 12 amateur bakers.
Each episode is a themed week for the bakers with a set of three challenges: a signature bake, a technical, and a showstopper. A signature bake is one that the bakers can practice before the official day. The judges will set the challenge depending on what the theme for the week is. The bakers are allowed to add their style to a typical bake in this challenge, and the judges review and provide feedback for the competitors.
After the signature bake, one of the judges will present the contestants with a tricky technical bake. The competitors are not able to practice this bake, and may not have even heard of it. With indeterminate directions, the amateur bakers test their skills for a set amount of time. While the contestants work, the judges give the audience an insight into what the bake is meant to look and taste like. Because this challenge is a blind judge, the judges rank the bakers from bottom to top without knowing who baked what.
With a night to recover, the bakers return to the tent the next morning to complete their showstopper for the week. Similar to the signature bake, the bakers can showcase their unique tastes and style based on a classic bake. After Hollywood and Leith have tasted each bake, they have the hardship of determining each episode’s Star Baker and the baker to be eliminated until one final winner remains at the end of the series.
Throughout all this, there are also two hosts who lead the audience through the process. Matthew Lucas and Noel Fielding have both returned this year for their second season of quirky commentary and friendly interactions with the bakers.
This series differs from any typical American baking competition because of its integrity and camaraderie between contestants. The familial feel of the environment makes the loss of a baker each episode a cause for despair.
With the secluded scenery of the bake-off tent and the adrenaline of receiving a coveted “Hollywood Handshake” of approval, the series is at the top of many watch lists.
Available on Netflix, “The Great British Baking Show” is a guaranteed laugh that will stir many sweet cravings. On your marks, get set, bake!
