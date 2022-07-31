What does a talking chimpanzee, two assassins wearing animal masks and a 58-year-old trapped in a teenager’s body all have in common? They are all characters in “The Umbrella Academy.”
The 10-episode third season of “The Umbrella Academy,” based on a graphic novel of the same name, came out June 22 on Netflix. It’s been one of my favorite series to watch.
“The Umbrella Academy” is about seven siblings, all adopted by one man, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (played by Colm Feore). Eventually, he learns these children all have a power within them. One can see the dead, another can control minds, one can “release the beast.” Only one sibling, Vanya, doesn’t have powers.
Hargreeves decides to devote his life to testing the children’s powers and controlling them completely. He never truly loves them, and he treats them like servants. As the children grow up, they split apart. Many years later, Hargreeves dies. The seven siblings meet up one last time to attend his funeral. As the Hargreeveses are getting ready to part ways, something changes their lives forever: A global apocalypse is coming.
I love “The Umbrella Academy” with all of its tricks and twists within the story. The characters are extremely funny and entertaining to watch. One season you will hate them, but then the next you will support them.
I think Elliot Page’s character of Vanya (Viktor in Season 3) and Aidan Gallagher’s character of Five are my two favorites in the program because they are the only real friends in the series. On a side note, the actor who plays the part of Vanya/Viktor transitioned in real life at the end of the second season, so the producers of the series rewrote the role, having the character in the series also transition.
I hope you try out “The Umbrella Academy.” You won’t regret it. I surely don’t.
