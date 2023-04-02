“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” by Rick Riordan is a five-book series published from 2005 to 2009 about a middle-school boy who learns that not only are the Greek gods real, but that he is a child of one of them.
The series follows Percy from ages 12 to 16. The lead character finds out he is a child of one of the “Big Three” gods and that he is destined to someday save Western civilization. Readers experience Percy’s journey as a young boy who believes that he’ll never amount to anything, and eventually turns into a hero, a leader and the savior of the world.
Percy is a boy who wants nothing more than to pass to the next grade, but he gets sucked into a world of gods, magic and monsters. He is sent to a camp full of kids like him, where he makes lifelong friendships (for however long they will live). During the series, he encounters quests, battles and a full-blown war.
The writing is fast-paced and humorous. The works are also educational; I’ve learned more about mythology from Rick Riordan than I have from nine years of school.
Once you finish the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series, you can move onto “The Heroes of Olympus” (five books), “The Trials of Apollo” (five books), “Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard” (three books), and “The Kane Chronicles” (three books). These are all sub-series that are set in what is known as the “Riordanverse,” the same universe in which the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series takes place.
So, if you haven’t read the “Percy Jackson” series, try it. You won’t regret it. (I’ll add that the worst thing about this series is the movie adaptions.) Readers will be entranced by Percy’s story, one that I think will live on as the best book series ever.
• Maisy Kollman is a freshman at Eisenhower High School.
