The story of "Passing" begins in the muggy heat of a Chicago summer and ends in the sharp cold of a New York winter. As the seasons change, themes of feminine dissatisfaction, race and victimhood are gradually uncovered.
The original novel, written in 1929 by Nella Larsen and adapted as a 2021 Netflix film directed by Rebecca Hall, intimately explores the concept of “passing,” which is when a person of color, often with light skin, passes as white.
The tale follows Clare Kendry, a biracial woman living in Prohibition-era Harlem with her white husband and children. Clare’s choice to pass as white stems from a longing to secure a safe life away from the prejudicial treatment faced by people of color in the United States.
Under the glare of the Chicago sun, Clare is confronted by her past as an openly biracial woman when she runs into childhood friend, Irene Redfield. Irene, who is also successfully passing as a white woman, gives Clare the illusion of freedom. The re-emerging relationship between Clare and Irene is one of beautiful complexity; it is a relationship I wish lasted longer than the book’s 95 pages.
Though published in 1929, the story is disturbingly relevant today. The racial profiling and injustices faced by Black Americans that Clare wished so desperately to escape have not vanished with the new century.
“Passing” premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival. The date when the rest of us can watch the film is yet to be determined. But, when the time comes, one ought to be prepared with a box of tissues because it's an emotional roller coaster.
One of the haunting aspects of this novella is how it mirrors true events, albeit loosely. The real-life 1925 New York divorce case of Rhinelander v. Rhinelander involved the wealthy white socialite Leonard Rhinelander and the racially ambiguous Alice Rhilelander. Ultimately ending in a separation, the Rhinelander case served as foreshadowing for the tragedies that hierarchies of race in society bring to the characters of "Passing."
For both Alice Rhinelander and Clare Kendry, even a distant relation to a non-white person (by society’s standards) labeled them as people of color. The psychological toll of passing as another race for security or for love, and losing one’s community as a result, damaged both the real-life Alice and the fictional Clare.
Upon reaching the last chapter of the book, I was saddened that Larsen’s elegant words were coming to an end. The rhythmic writing of "Passing", dancing between lengthy sentences and staccato phrasings, deserves attention, even 92 years after its publication.
• Mary-Frances Ballew is a senior at Selah High School.