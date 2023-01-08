Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet were released Nov. 18 for Nintendo Switch as the newest entries in the Pokémon video game series. The two different versions are designed to encourage players to trade Pokémon characters from different games. And, of course, to encourage consumers to buy both games.
Pokémon is estimated to be the largest media franchise in the world, and recently the property has been trying out new things to make the games better and even more popular.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the first main-series Pokémon games to have an open world, which means players can explore any place in the map and go to any location they want, without the restrictions that have existed in past Pokémon games. In the new Scarlet and Violet games, players get to travel around the island of Paldea, which was inspired by the country of Spain. You can see this everywhere in the game, from the colorful architecture to the Spanish dialogue sprinkled throughout and even familiar landmarks.
As you progress through the game, your play can follow three storylines. The first is the standard path of challenging the gym leaders (the eight higher-level Pokémon trainers who oversee the various gyms in the game) with six different Pokémon creatures at your side. The second involves hunting down the Titan Pokémon, which are essentially just bigger and more powerful than what Pokémon usually are.
In the third and final path, players use their six Pokémon characters to fight against Team Star, which is comprised of the delinquent "bad kids" who are causing trouble around Paldea.
Once you have finished all three stories, you can finally challenge the Elite Four. The Elite Four are the four strongest and best trainers of the region of Paldea. Players have to beat them one after the other to take their spot as champion.
One thing I really love about these new Pokémon games is that even when you finish the main story, there is still so much you can do. You can catch every Pokémon in the game, play with friends, or keep leveling up your team to be the best.
In the future, there will eventually be downloadable content that will add even more to the already immense game.
So far, this game has fulfilled my expectations and I can’t wait to play more soon.
• Maria Jacobson is a senior at Highland High School.
