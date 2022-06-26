Song
Imagine watching a serene sunset bleed into the clouds in hues of purple, pink and orange. A warm summer breeze carries the smell of summer and your mournful cries. That’s what comes to mind when I listen to “Yours” by Conan Gray.
His newest release from May 19, “Yours” is a simple track that, until the bridge, is just his soaring vocals and piano. On the beat drop of the bridge, harmonies and drums come in. The lyrics sound like a poetic love letter, the emotions of regret, confusion, heartbreak and longing all mixed in. It would definitely fit in any season, but I like imagining driving down the highway late as the summer sun sets, singing along to “Yours“ with the windows rolled down. It really makes for a main character moment.
— Jillian Strother, Riverside Christian School, incoming junior
Album
Harry Styles’ long-awaited new album, “Harry’s House,” was released just in time for summer. The upbeat and light feel of the album make it the perfect music for a warm and sunny day. Overall, the style and mood of this album is different from Styles’ previous ones, which comes as a bit of a shock.
Although the majority of the album follows this pattern of feel-good music, the seventh track, “Matilda,” contrasts with its slower pace and more serious lyrics. As much as I love the mood of the rest of the album, “Matilda” is by far my favorite song. The guitar melody combined with Styles’ powerful lyrics, make it extremely captivating and give it a similar feeling to his previous music.
“Harry’s House” is an album full of an intriguing mix of sounds and music styles that is sure to put you in a good mood.
— Ruby Hoeger, West Valley High School, incoming senior
Television
The Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it is based around a single timeline called the “sacred timeline.” Then there is “What If…?”, a nine-episode animated series that came out during August-October 2021. Based on the comic book series of the same name, the show explores the alternate timelines and lives of characters from the MCU that occur by different choices being made.
I loved the imaginative aspect of “What If…?” It really gets you thinking and picks at your brain. I thought it was interesting to get to see how the characters we’ve gotten to know react in different situations — such as during a zombie apocalypse in one of the episodes.
The animation truly looks like a comic book that’s come to life, and a few of the original actors of characters even returned to voice their animated selves. Some of the episodes are comedic, and some are more serious. Overall, I think it was a good balance.
— Jillian Strother, Riverside Christian School, incoming junior
