Music Album:
Singer/Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, also known for her acting career that began with various shows with Disney, released an 11-song album titled "Sour" back on May 21. The album includes the song “Driver’s License,” which came out earlier this year and debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and racked up more than 30 million streams in two days. The new album was highly anticipated after Rodrigo's release of her other singles, “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” which left listeners wanting more.
This debut album is extremely enjoyable, as well as relatable. "Sour" is the perfect coming-of-age collection and illustrates feelings that most of us feel but may not know how to express. Rodrigo comes across as someone who can be compared to Taylor Swift and several other artists. The new album has a variety of genres and influences mixed in, which makes it even more fun to listen to. Personally, I have been listening to this on repeat and I highly recommend it!
— Olivia Puente
2021 graduate, Sunnyside High School
Movie:
Disney and Pixar’s “Luca” is a feel-good movie about a young boy who’s lived his whole life underwater as a sea monster. When he meets Alberto, another sea monster, Luca is shown that there's more to life than fear and carefulness. The movie, which debuted in June on Disney+, is set in a beautiful seaside town in Italy, and is full of fun scooter rides, gelato, and pasta. The visuals and colors are breathtakingly gorgeous, as well.
The plot, although a little predictable, is incredibly sweet and heartwarming. Although it is a simple children’s movie, there are multiple important stories and themes hidden inside that everyone should experience. Luca’s story is not only interesting, but is inspiring. The main characters are extremely lovable and well written. If you are looking for a movie that is great for all ages and will lighten your mood, I highly recommend watching "Luca."
— Ruby Hoeger
Incoming junior, West Valley High School
Music single:
Lorde is back, and not only is she better than ever, she is happier than ever. After a four-year break from music, where the only updates for her fans were an occasional newsletter, Lorde has released a new single, "Solar Power." Not only have the fans been given 3 minutes and 11 seconds more of Lorde’s poetic style and unique voice, but she has also announced the upcoming release of her new album, also titled "Solar Power." This album will contain 12 tracks and is set to release on August 20. In addition to this new music, Lorde has also scheduled a world tour.
Lorde is best known for her tragic and intelligent poetry paired with up-tempo music, but the lyrics of “Solar Power” are anything but tragic. From the lyrics found in the opening verse (“Can I kick it? Yeah, I can!”) to memorable lines in the chorus (“Forget all of the tears that you’ve cried, it’s over, over, over. It’s a new state of mind."), it is apparent that the artist has reached a happier time in her life. Lorde is using this song to instruct her listeners to disregard the heavier emotions found throughout her previous two albums and focus on the new tune she wants to sing. The singer's more mature and happier style is reflected within this single, and I expect is will carry over to her new album.
— Ava Hoeger
2021 graduate, West Valley High School