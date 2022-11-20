Film:
If Shawn Mendes were any animal, it wouldn’t be a crocodile. That was my first thought when I saw the teaser trailer for “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.” It seemed very reminiscent of “Paddington,” but instead of a bear, the main character is a crocodile who sings. As a fan of both musical-esque movies and Shawn Mendes, I immediately knew I had to go see it.
I was invested in the plot from the get-go and, honestly, it never has a dull moment. There are a good mix of humorous and heart-wrenching scenes, and every song in the film is catchy. They’ve been stuck in my head ever since I left the theater. The storyline is intriguing, and I loved the way that everything comes full circle.
I may not have been able to imagine Shawn Mendes as a crocodile before, but after seeing this movie, I couldn’t imagine anyone else as the voice of Lyle.
— Jillian Strother, Riverside Christian School, 11th grade
Game:
Who would win in a fight? Mario or Mega Man? What would happen if Steve from Minecraft fought against Cloud from Final Fantasy? Can Pac-Man win in a fight against a yellow Pikachu?
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch offers an all-out brawl involving 89 of your favorite video game characters. You can unlock trophies, customize your avatar to be built for battle and progress through the “World of Light” story. To win, you fight on a floating island (or another stage of your choice) and try to launch the opponent off the stage so they lose all of their lives or until the time runs out. The more you get hit, the higher your percentage goes up, making it more likely you fly off the stage.
I play this game quite a bit, and it is really fun at parties. I have made countless memories with it, like the time I made a custom character that looked like Walter White from “Breaking Bad,” or the time my character played on a stage with somebody’s custom-built Chris Pratt character in the background.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch has a suggested retail price of $59.99, with more in-game additions sold separately.
— Carson VanEaton, East Valley High School, 10th grade
Shopping:
Pudgy’s Tea & Spice is a small shop inside Glenwood Square (5110 Tieton Drive in Yakima). When you first enter, you immediately notice the wall of tea. There are easily hundreds of flavors. With so many varieties to choose from, it’s difficult to know what to order.
There is tea available to buy for steeping at home. And in this sort of weather, what is better than a warm drink? If you aren’t a tea drinker, Pudgy’s also has other beverages, like lattes and coffees.
Yet another reason to check this place out is Glenwood Square itself. There are many shops to look through, and there is indoor seating available. Or, if you are in the mood for a walk, but don’t like the cold weather, there is plenty of space to stroll. Pudgy’s Tea & Spice is definitely a hidden gem of Yakima!
— Rebecca Lommers, Riverside Christian School, 12th grade
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.