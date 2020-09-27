Website:
Yikes! How could this happen to me? I stare hopelessly at the undulating mass of equations and variables before my eyes. Just a day to go until the big test but I still cannot figure out how to solve systems of equations. What am I going to do?
We’ve all had that happen to us at some point in our lives. But did you know that there’s a free service that can help? Khan Academy (at www. khanacademy.org) provides easy to understand answers to any math question you might have, no matter your age! Recently, the service has expanded to cover topics in science, economics, and even language arts. The site offers videos that are around five minutes long and includes several step-by-step examples on how to solve the problem at hand. Other answers come in the form of an interactive webpage that, after explaining how to solve the problem, allow you to test your knowledge on different example problems. (No more need to ruin your paper with eraser rips as you struggle to grasp a new subject!) And who knows? Maybe next time the teacher calls on you for an answer, you’ll be able to show off your newfound knowledge to the world, or at least help your friend who’s having the same issue.
Whenever a certain subject proves to be a thorn in your side, be sure to visit Khan Academy!
— Magnus Fulton, West Valley High School, 9th grade
Television:
“Schitt’s Creek” is a wonderfully hilarious Canadian series that follows the insanely rich Rose family, consisting of Johnny, Moira, Alexis, and David. After their business manager scams them, they are forced out of their home and are left all but penniless. They learn about a town that Johnny bought for David as a joke named Schitt’s Creek. The Roses, nearly broke, move there and, over time, gradually go from wanting to do anything to sell the town and leave, to getting involved with community events and developing deep connections. They learn about friendships, opportunity, letting go, and what it means to be a resident of the town.
The program was nominated for 15 Emmy awards this year and ended up winning all of the major comedy Emmys on Sept. 20 for best series, actor and actress, and supporting actor and actress. The show’s main cast includes the father-son duo of Eugene and Daniel Levy, while Catherine O’Hara plays Moira. This show can be streamed on Netflix and found on Pop TV.
I love this series because of its amazing story of inclusivity. The Rose family members and townspeople are all quirky and lovable. I hope you pick up on it, too, as it has just ended after six seasons, with the final episodes coming to Netflix very, very soon.
— Maria Jacobson, Highland High School, 10th grade