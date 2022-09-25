Reading
With a world on the brink of destruction that can only be saved by a small band of unlikely heroes, the new fantasy novel “Blade Breaker” by Victoria Aveyard is an epic sequel to “Realm Breaker,” which was released in May 2021. The fantasy world that Aveyard creates includes immortals from other worlds, a witch, a wizard, portals that release deadly creatures, and a demon waiting to destroy it all.
In “Blade Breaker,” released in June, Aveyard gives us the story of Corayne, who is a pirate’s daughter with an ancient lineage; the immortal Dom; the assassin Sorasa; and Andry, a squire who betrayed his queen. Together, they are the realm’s only hope. It is up to them to face a demon called What Waits, who wants to destroy the world. They encounter new challenges and find allies to help preserve the realm as Queen Erida of Galland as well as Taristan of Old Cor threaten to destroy everything in the group’s quest to help What Waits and conquer the world.
Engaging characters and incredible world building make this book perfect for anyone interested in fantasy. “Blade Breaker” is well worth the read.
— Annika Richardson, La Salle High School, 12th grade
Local Dining
Have you wanted to treat yourself to authentic Mexican dining that makes you want to grin at every bite? The place for that is El Mirador 2, at 1601 E. Yakima Ave. in Yakima.
Whenever my family is having a long and busy weekend, we visit this place. The staff is always there to make you want to come back. The customer service never fails. The music in the restaurant sends you away to a romance in Mexico. It is also a perfect place to practice your Spanish in a welcoming environment.
The food always fills me with joy. Everything sizzles with flavor. The meat is juicy and savory. The fajitas are served on a nice, warm, skillet. Most of the time, there is so much food that you get to bring some of it home for another wonderful meal.
If you ever have that craving for authentic Mexican dining, El Mirador 2 is the place for you.
— Carson VanEaton, East Valley High School, 10th grade
