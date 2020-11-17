Christmas special:
"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," originally made back in 1964, is a Christmas program loved by all that was based on the classic song performed by Gene Autry and written by Johnny Marks. The story of Rudolph is about an underdog becoming the most valuable cog in the Christmas machine. The song and TV special are similar, but the animated production adds so much more to Rudolph’s adventure, including the Island of Misfit Toys, Hermey the dentist elf, Yukon Cornelius and his sled dog team, and the giant Abominable Snowman!
"Rudolph" was done through stop-motion animation, and was my favorite when I was little. I would watch it practically every other day. I re-watched it last year and I was surprised how short it is -- only 47 minutes. With so many things happening in it, the show felt so much longer. I can remember hiding behind pillows, getting ready for the scary part to be over and for everything to go back to being sweet and innocent again. I can’t wait to watch it again this season. Maybe you will, too?
- Maria Jacobson
Highland High School, 10th grade