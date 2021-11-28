Movie
If I had to describe “Last Night in Soho” in one word, it would be “hypnotic.” This is director Edgar Wright’s first attempt at a psychological thriller, and he successfully made it unique to his own style. “Last Night in Soho” is fast-paced and full of stunning shots, attention to detail, and amazing acting from Anna Taylor-Joy and Thomsin McKenzie. The sets, fashion and music choices perfectly complement both the 1960s era and London-area locations this film takes place in.
As I watched this movie, I was in a trance for the whole two hours. Each scare stuck with me even after the movie was over. During the credits, I had to sit there for a minute and process Wright’s attempts to use this film as a commentary. However, it begins to lose direction by the third act. Another flaw of this film is the pacing; while the rushed feeling drives the plot and incites the feelings of the characters into the audience in some parts, it starts to get hard to follow and, by the time you connect the dots, you’ve missed another scene.
Despite these flaws, this new movie is definitely worth a watch. It is uniquely told, and the plot twists are suspenseful and unexpected.
— Stella Padilla, West Valley High School, 11th grade
Television
Netflix has a new record-breaking series in “Squid Game.” This program is a thrilling South Korean survival drama that focuses on a group of characters whose beliefs are challenged by making them compete in a series of six games for 45.6 billion won (the monetary unit of South Korea). Out of 456 contestants, only one will win the money and make it out alive.
The drama raises moral questions. Plus, the harsh circumstances faced by the characters in the show will leave you on the edge of your seat as you root for your favorite contestant to win. In just nine episodes that run from 30 to 60 minutes long, “Squid Game” has turned into the most popular show in the world since its release in September.
If I had to describe the show, I’d say if “The Hunger Games” and “Saw” made a TV show baby, it would be “Squid Game.” It gives you everything you need and more. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll scream. You won’t be able to look away.
— J.J. Montelongo, Sunnyside High School, 12th grade
Christmas trees
Douglas firs, concolor firs and white pine trees are all considerably good choices when it comes to picking out your perfect Christmas tree this holiday season. However, Canaan firs are the best types of trees to add to your holiday aesthetic. While Canaan firs are not the most well known option and are just becoming part of the Christmas tree market, they add so much to your holiday decor.
Canaan firs have a medium growth rate that results in the perfect size for any house, whether you live in an apartment or a mansion. They have a pleasant fragrance that isn’t overbearing. But most important, they have strong branches that are perfect for hanging all your beloved holiday ornaments.
My family has used artificial Christmas trees our whole life, which is why choosing the perfect Christmas tree is so important. Canaan firs are the perfect addition to your decorating and show just how beautiful nature truly is!
— Lexi Barbee, West Valley High School, 11th grade
