Reading:
In the 2012 book “Shadow and Bone,” author Leigh Bardugo crafts a majestic and meticulous world that will captivate readers from the first page. Following a seemingly normal mapmaker named Alina, the book (along with its counterparts “Siege and Storm” and “Ruin and Rising,” also written by Bardugo) uses themes of corruption and good versus evil as well as romance and friendship to send readers on a journey across the Russia-esque land of Ravka.
The young adult book is set has also been adapted into an eight-episode series produced by Netflix that debuted April. Starring Jessie Mei-Li, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter and Amita Suman, both the book and Netflix series are adventures you won’t want to miss.
— Indiana Hilmes
Selah High School, 9th grade
Music:
Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Deja Vu” took over the world with its meaningful lyrics and amazing vocals. The song is her second song to debut in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. This tune is full of emotions and is a great one to blast while driving in the car.
“Deja Vu” seems to carry on the story of the singer’s previous single, “Driver’s License,” and proves that Rodrigo isn’t a one-hit wonder. Her flawless vocals and strong chorus make this new entry extremely captivating. “Deja Vu” is a great song for those of you who enjoy artists such as Taylor Swift or Lorde, and pop music.
— Ruby Hoeger
West Valley High School, 10th grade
App:
WOMBO is not your traditional lip-syncing app. Instead, WOMBO uses artificial intelligence, or AI, to animate a selfie to any of dozens of prominent tunes from the internet’s past. After I found out about WOMBO when a friend texted me one of its creations, I knew I had to try for myself.
The app’s sleek and intuitive interface makes snapping a selfie and choosing one of the many available songs a breeze. Once processed, the app makes it easy to share your creation with the world. After using it for the first time, I was shocked by how good the resulting animation was. But that is not all. WOMBO also allows users to upload their own photos, leading to many viral singing videos of world leaders, celebrities, and just about anything with a face!
WOMBO was created by Ben-Zion Benkhin and has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars across almost 47,000 reviews on the Apple App Store. Ready to try it for yourself? WOMBO is available for iPhones on Apple’s App Store and for Android devices through Google Play, as well as through the app’s own website, WOMBO.ai.
— Magnus Fulton
West Valley High School, 9th grade