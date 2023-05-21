Reading
Reading is the perfect pastime, allowing anyone to enter a new world with the turn of a page. So for your spring reading, I recommend “Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo. The 2019 fantasy novel follows Alex Stern, a not-so-typical student at Yale University. Alex has been able to see and hear ghosts her whole life, resulting in a rough upbringing. At Yale, she is thrust into new responsibilities as a student and member of Lethe, a group that oversees all secret societies that dabble in magic and the supernatural.
Bardugo crafts an intriguing story. She is an expert at using flashbacks to reveal information at just the right time. The magic is dark but alluring. “Ninth House” has just the right amount of intrigue and suspense. I highly recommend it.
— Annika Richardson, La Salle High School, 12th grade
Music
Where else would you find new songs but on TikTok? “Labor” by Paris Paloma has been all over my “For You” page. Apparently, TikTok’s algorithm is correct, because I love it. Released in March, this song is all about female rage against patriarchy and the history of societal pressure on women. The song’s catchy rhythm and tempo convey the build-up of rage over time.
Paloma’s music video adds another layer to the message of the song. Featuring the singer, the video showcases a man and woman at a medieval dinner table. We see the woman covering a table with various foods she has cooked. As she sits down at the table, she is seen waiting for the man to finish before she is allowed to eat. As the bridge of the song approaches, the woman reaches her breaking point and makes a mess in eating the fruits of her own labor. As the song ends, the man looks up to see the woman gone.
It is the bridge of the song that intrigues many, including me. Paloma lists the multiple roles that women have played in the past, including therapist, mother, maid, nurse, servant and baby machine. These lyrics truly address the way society and patriarchy have treated women for centuries.
— Abi Longbottom, Naches Valley High School, 12th grade
Beverage
There are a great many fruit smoothies in existence, but I believe I have found the best one: the Costco food court Berry Smoothie.
For years, I did not like smoothies. I would not even touch them. And then, I tried Costco’s Berry Smoothie, and my whole perspective on smoothies was forever changed.
In my humble opinion, Costco’s Berry Smoothie is indisputably delicious. It has a sweet and tangy flavor reminiscent of strawberries and mangos. Although some might say smoothies are a beverage reserved for the warm summer months, I would argue that Costco’s Berry Smoothie can be enjoyed at any point during the year. And, best of all, the smoothie is reasonably priced at $2.99.
Purchasing a Costco food court smoothie is a necessary part of any Costco shopping trip.
— Natalie Keller, Selah High School, 12th grade
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.