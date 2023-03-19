Movies
Recently added to Netflix, “The Woman King” is an awe-inspiring story of female warriors. Originally released in theaters last September, it stars Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch and Thuso Mbedu. The film is based on true events from the West African kingdom of Dahomey during the 1800s, with a plot that depicts the struggle of the all-female warrior group known as the Agojie, who protect the kingdom from the West African slave trade.
The entire film focuses on the strength and skills of the Agojie. During the 1800s, the slave trade played a role in the economic growth of European and West African countries, but, at the same time, it created an obvious humanitarian crisis. The power of these women was unmatched. Davis portrays a strong female who survives treacherous events.
Throughout history, women’s stories have been muted. “The Woman King” showcases the importance of women in history and the struggles that women have faced.
— Abi Longbottom, Naches Valley High School, 12th grade
Music
Singer Hillary Scott and brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone of the Christian pop duo For King & Country found themselves getting ready to walk under the lights and strut onto the red carpet Feb. 5 at the Grammys.
“I feel so grateful to be here and so grateful to be part of such a hopeful song,” Scott told Fox News. “Our song is an important message. It’s about the bringer of hope, where we find our hope, and hope to be able to tell this story and hopefully point others to finding that hope for themselves.”
For King & Country’s song “God Is With Us” featuring Hillary Scott truly is the song of hope. For King & Country has received many Grammys and, while the act didn’t win the Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song this year, it is apparent that this song has impacted thousands of lives and offered many hope. We can all look forward to new releases from For King & Country this year and, hopefully, see the group back at the Grammys once again next year.
— Lexi Barbee, West Valley High School, 12th grade
Documentaries
If you are seeking an intriguing docuseries, I recommend the Netflix original “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” This documentary follows John Leonard, a young college student who sees a commercial advertising reward points for buying Pepsi in 1996. This was a peak time of the “cola wars” in which Pepsi was fighting to take substantial market share from dominant Coca-Cola.
The commercial Leonard saw showed products people could buy with Pepsi points. The last prize displayed in Pepsi’s commercial displays showed a Harrier jet, available for 7 million Pepsi points. And, there was no disclaimer that the jet was not an actual prize.
With the help of his wealthy friend, Todd Hoffman, Leonard accumulated the $700,008.50 in points he needed for the jet. But then Pepsi declined the offer, which resulted in the filing of a lawsuit as well as a countersuit.
This docuseries is perfect for binge-watching and involves four episodes that vary in length from 36 to 43 minutes.
— Carson Van Eaton, East Valley High School, 10th grade
