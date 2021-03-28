Television
Marvel’s “WandaVision,” available for streaming on Disney+, is one of the most beautifully complex shows I have ever watched. The nine-part limited series starts off with an old-fashioned black-and-white 1950s-television style, and slowly makes its way through the ’60s, ’70s and beyond. The superheroes Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) and Vision live a fairly normal life in a seemingly normal town. As the show progresses, more and more plot twists are revealed and the show slowly transforms into a more typical Marvel production.
I was completely captivated by every plot twist, each one more shocking than the last. As a huge Marvel fan, I enjoyed that it expands on the cinematic universe and suggests new storylines for future films. The show also includes characters from other Marvel movies, including Jimmy Woo, Darcy Lewis and Captain Monica Rambeau. The plot starts slowly, but once it reaches the climax it becomes very intense. Overall, “WandaVision” is a great show if you enjoy plot twists and action shows.
— Ruby Hoeger, 10th grade, West Valley High School
Music
Colombian singer and producer Camilo has taken the world by storm with his newest album, “Mis Manos.” Released March 4, this album flows through multiple styles of Latin music, creating a body of work that appeals to a large range of listeners. Though Camilo is often known for his pop sound, this album breaks free from stereotypes and accepts a wide range of Latin beats that will inspire anyone to get up and dance.
While there are multiple artists who are exploding out of Latin America at the moment, Camilo stands out with his songwriting ability and knack for popular sound. If anything, this is an artist who understands what his audience wants to hear and is not afraid to break out of any shell. For anyone who is a fan of a Colombian beat and a catchy chorus, you should check out Camilo’s newest album, “Mis Manos.”
— Eva Saenz, 12th grade, La Salle High School
Reading
It’s been a very long time since I’ve read anything that wasn’t a required book for school. I used to read regularly for fun before I had an almost constant flow of book-related projects. “If We Were Villains” by M.L. Rio made me remember why I love to read. I was fully immersed in the mystery and the relationships between the characters.
The 2018 book tells the story of college theater students, and not only does it have Shakespearean references woven throughout, it has all the elements of a Shakespearean play. Death, rivalries, obsession, romance, incredible pacing, and of course tragedy and a riveting, twisty end that will leave you torn. I would give this book a 5/5 rating. It is well worth the read.
— Gracie Miller, 11th grade, Eisenhower High School