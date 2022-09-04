Song
Taylor Swift’s new song “Carolina” seems to have been in every promotion and trailer for the film “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Written specifically for the movie, “Carolina” is a slow, ominous ballad. Swift only used instruments that were available in the 1950s and recorded the track in one take, mimicking how it would have been done during the period in which the film took place.
I listened to “Carolina” before I went to the theater and saw the film in which it is featured. I wasn’t a huge fan at first. But once I had seen the movie, I realized that the song’s lyrics flawlessly embody the story told in “Where the Crawdads Sing." If I had to describe “Carolina” in one word, I would choose "haunting." It gives me chills. And it’s been in my head since the credits rolled for “Where the Crawdads Sing.”
— Jillian Strother, 11th grade, Riverside Christian School
Summer eating
Klondike bars are a summer delicacy. With the crunchy chocolate outside and the creamy ice cream inside, it’s like the bar was made for warm summer evenings after a long day of swimming and having fun. I recently found them again at a local grocery store after years of not having them, and I’m glad I did. It was nice to rekindle my love of these little frozen treats.
But the real question is: What would you do for a Klondike bar? How far would you go? Would you go as far as shaving your eyebrow off? Or maybe listening to the "Baby Shark" song on repeat for a week? Would you eat a worm? Or ask someone on a date to only talk in meows? Could you even give up watching your favorite TV show? Luckily, you don’t have to do any of these outlandish things. You can just hop over to your favorite grocery store, unwrap the silvery foil, and take a big bite. I know these treats will make what remains of your summer a good time.
— Maria Jacobson, Highland High School, 12th grade
