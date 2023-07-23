Reading
I have always loved escaping to another world, and one of my current favorite series is the six-book “Crave” collection by Tracy Wolff. The “Crave” series was released from 2020-23 and transports you through the frigid air of Alaska and into Katmere Academy, a school for supernaturals.
This series tells the story of Grace Foster, a human teenage girl who is thrown into the supernatural world after a tragedy leaves her with nothing. Grace has to navigate this strange and overwhelming new world, all while exploring her own power hidden inside of herself.
The novels are filled with love and loss, thrilling adventures and a striking message that everyone can relate to. I dare you today to dive into the riveting series of “Crave” and escape to a new world through every page you read.
— Lexi Barbee, 2023 graduate, West Valley High School
Musician
Have you ever wanted to listen to songs about microwaves and the moon, but also wanted songs that explore love and self-doubt, all by the same artist? Then I’ve got an artist for you. Ricky Jamaraz is a 15-year-old from Nottingham, England. He writes and produces all of his own music in his bedroom.
He’s an indie artist, but he has a devoted following called “Sock Jammers.” This name stems from one of Ricky’s Instagram live sessions. He mentioned that he had socks scattered all over his bedroom, so some fans came up with the name “Sock Jammers” because his fans are scattered all over the world.
He has released four albums/EPs and 12 singles. His first release was “Tunes From Deep Within,” which came out in September 2021. His most recent song is “I Have A Mild Addiction To Fairy Lights That Will Not Be Addressed.” By far his most popular song has been “Microwave,” which just recently amassed 2 million streams.
I love his music because its sound and lyrics are so soft and comforting. It’s also nice to know that the lyrics, which I relate to, were written by somebody my age.
— Maisy Kollman, incoming sophomore, Eisenhower High School
Song
Olivia Rodrigo released her new song “Vampire” on YouTube the night of June 29. It had been highly anticipated after her recent Instagram post indicated that it’s the latest track on her sophomore album, “Guts,” which is set to release Sept. 8. For Rodrigo fans, this single was important after eagerly waiting two years for new music after her debut album, “Sour.”
A title like “Vampire” is a departure from Rodrigo’s usual heart-rending track titles including “Enough for You,” “Traitor” and “Favorite Crime.” This gave hope that “Vampire” might have presented themes other than love and heartbreak. However, she does in fact sing about a past relationship.
Similarly to “Drivers License,” which was Rodrigo’s first major single, “Vampire” starts as a melody on the piano. Though I think the lyrics hold the same vulnerability that attracts her fans, the overall tone in “Vampire” is a drastic change from the angsty vocals used in “Drivers License.” Because of this, the song appears less emotionally stirring and more analytical, offering a new chapter for the 20-year-old singer. I still appreciate how Rodrigo’s bridge and contrasting background vocals in “Vampire” gave memory to the airy enunciation heard in the singer’s 2021 song “Deja Vu.”
— Ava Schoonover, incoming junior, West Valley High School
