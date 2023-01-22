Music
Singer SZA’s new album “SOS" has a little bit of every emotion. Each song has a different perspective portrayed by her lyrics and tone. It has been more than five years since she released her last album, "Ctrl," so December's 23-song album was long-awaited. SZA truly has a skill for making her songs relatable, and this album is no different. There's a song for almost every situation and mood.
Everything about this album is well done. Even the album cover is nicely designed, depicting SZA sitting down on a diving board in the middle of the ocean, with her face pointed toward the sky. Most of my favorite songs on "SOS" are the ones featuring other contributors, and I enjoy the variety of artists SZA chose to feature. The more times you listen to "SOS," the more you appreciate its attention to detail, meaningful lyrics and powerful rhythms.
— Ruby Hoeger, West Valley High School, 12th grade
Northwest food
Picture this: You’re looking for a gallon of vanilla bean ice cream, or perhaps a block of cheddar cheese or a stick of butter. There are so many options. However, you keep getting drawn to a beautiful blue script — "TILLAMOOK."
Tillamook County Creamery Association is a co-op dairy company founded in 1909 in Tillamook, Ore. Being a co-op means that the company is owned and operated by 70 farmers who provide the majority of its milk. The Tillamook brand is also a certified b-corporation, which is a business that meets high standards of verified performance, accountability and transparency. Tillamook’s farmers swear not to use growth hormones, but that’s not the only thing Tillamook doesn’t use. The co-op also doesn't use preservatives, artificial flavors or artificial colors. To make its cheddar cheese its classic color, Tillamook adds a plant-based coloring called annatto, which comes from the seeds of the achiote tree.
Tillamook County Creamery Association cares about its farmers, the environment and its customers. It is working to decrease carbon emissions while also making delicious products.
— Maisy Kollman, Eisenhower High School, ninth grade
Film
While I do not watch many musicals, it seems every time I do they are way better than I imagined them to be, especially Disney ones. When I saw "Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical'' listed on Netflix, I was hesitant. However, the film hits every right note and has that Disney magic.
The movie release from December follows the book, the story of a young girl named Matilda who is a child prodigy and has parents who are mean and don’t seem to notice her exceptional brilliance. Matilda is enrolled in Crunchem Hall Primary School, where she deals with the cruel and evil Miss Trunchbull, the headmistress.
The movie is an amazing screen adaptation of the book, and small changes for the movie are also really nice; the final scene with Matilda’s parents makes more sense and is a bit more hilarious when you piece together their actions. Also, the size of the cake to be eaten in the challenge one of the kids has to face is depicted in the movie as a more incredible feat, in comparison to the small illustration in the book. Additionally, the relationship of Matilda's homeroom teacher, Miss Honey, with Miss Trunchbull offers an additional depth to their backstory and helps enhance the supernatural twist toward the end.
— Carson VanEaton, East Valley High School, 10th grade
