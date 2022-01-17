TV series:
Have you ever wondered what’s beyond the little town that you like to call home? Alina Starkov (played by Jessie Mei Li) and Mal Oretsev (Archie Renaux) always felt trapped inside their society and wondered what was out there across the vast darkness covering their homeland. In "Shadow and Bone," which debuted its 16-episode initial season last year on Netflix, Alina embarks on the adventure of a lifetime as she learns what love and friendship truly mean and how trusting yourself is how you learn to survive.
This series is easily one of the most adventurous and relatable programs that you will ever see! Alina shows us that by standing firm in our faith and maintaining our values, we become confident in ourselves and learn that we are capable of so much more than only reaching for our dreams. We become who we want to be through the daily challenges on which we embark, and we can make an adventure out of the trials, too. This show has deep meaning behind the complex and beautifully put together plot. There is a lot to learn about the land of Ravka in "Shadow and Bone," but also even more to learn about yourself.
- Lexi Barbee, West Valley High School, 11th grade
Reading:
On a recent quiet afternoon, I spontaneously decided to begin rereading “The Three Vests,” one of my all-time favorite book series, which was originally read in class by my fourth grade teacher. Written by Washington resident Robert Bowman and published during 2003-2005, the trilogy follows the adventures of middle school-aged friends Samantha, Juan, and George, who receive magical powers while exploring Washington's Boulder Cave. After acquiring these life-altering abilities, the trio eventually teams up with other people who possess powers to defeat the story’s villains, the Dark Vests.
The perfect read for fans of “Harry Potter” or “Percy Jackson,” “The Three Vests” is a tale of magic, friendship, and working together to overcome the odds. Meanwhile, many of the story’s scenes are set to the familiar backdrop of central Washington, making it all the more interesting for readers from our own. And, most importantly, the characters are extremely well-developed and likable.
Overall, after rereading “The Three Vests,” I can confidently say that I enjoyed it just as much now as I did all those years ago in fourth grade.
- Natalie Keller, Selah High School, 11th grade
