Movie:
It is not often that a sequel lives up to the legacy of the original. "Avatar: The Way of Water" does just that.
"The Way of Water" introduces a vibrant, alien ecosystem that is equal parts familiar and foreign to earth’s own waterways. When seen in 3D, the film is gorgeous. It gives aerial and underwater scenes the depth of field they needed to be truly immersive.
The film was also shot in 48 frames per second, instead of the more traditional 24 frames per second of other films. In a film featuring a number of quick-moving action scenes, the ability to render fluid motion without blurring ensured the visuals make a splash. Despite being over three hours long, this tidal wave of visual splendor will keep you firmly anchored to your seat.
— Magnus Fulton, West Valley High School, 11th grade
Restaurant:
If you're in need a low-calorie sweet and soothing alternative to ice cream, then I'd recommend Glaciers Frozen Yogurt at 4040 Terrace Heights Drive in Yakima.
Glaciers Frozen Yogurt offers frozen yogurt options for everybody, with different flavors that change all the time. The store has more than 10 flavors to satisfy all kinds of people, whether you might want a salty chocolate or something like a sweet green apple yogurt. You can chose among many sweet toppings, including peanuts, cherries, and even gummy bears.
There are also energy drinks and coffee, for those mornings when you need a little boost. Customers can find options to meet different dietary needs, like sugar-free yogurt or almond milk yogurt. If you want to track the flavors, you can easily find them on Glaciers Frozen Yogurt's Facebook page.
— Carson VanEaton, East Valley High School, 10th grade
Local business:
Encore Books is a new and used bookstore on 415 West Walnut Street in Yakima with thousands of books. There are many bookshelves and, although the building is small, it is easy to get lost between the rows. The store is also able to order some new titles at 10% off their original price. Additionally, the bookstore has added a cafe to the building, making it possible to get a coffee and a good read.
Encore’s used selection is great and has books of many genres, many of them often in like-new condition. Customers can also bring in books for store credit at half the retail price of books and can use that store credit toward purchasing used books.
Encore Books is an excellent stop to visit in Yakima for its wonderful atmosphere and great deals.
— Rebecca Lommers, Riverside Christian School, 12th grade
