Television:
Although the title is exhaustingly long, “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” isn’t. This eight-episode series, which debuted on Netflix in January, is an extremely captivating dark comedy that follows a seemingly normal woman through a murder mystery. Kristen Bell’s character, Anna, is comical and has visions throughout the show, adding to the show’s mystery.
Horror shows aren’t usually my favorite. However, the sheer confusion of the show makes this entertaining. It’s the kind of series where you never know what’s really going on, which makes it fun to theorize. Even though the beginning is a little slow, when everything is revealed in a shocking, plot-twist of a finale, it makes the whole show worth it.
— Ruby Hoeger, West Valley High School, 11th grade
Online business:
Stickers come in countless sizes, shapes, and colors, and can be plastered anywhere — water bottles, laptops, notebooks, cars. Needless to say, they are fun and extremely versatile. When shopping for stickers, I find myself looking for something unique. KPB Designs, based in Oregon, is a small business that sells stickers, among other products.
I discovered stickers by KPB Designs at a shop in Seaside, Oregon, but the brand also has a website. Each product on www.kpbdesignss.com started out as a simple watercolor painting and can be purchased in the form of a sticker, magnet, keychain, and more. Many of the designs are botanical or nature-inspired, and the art is beautiful.
— Jillian Strother, Riverside Christian School, 10th grade
Movie:
Venus and Serena Williams were two young girls who were raised with the intention of being the world's greatest tennis players, and they achieved exactly that. The sisters were born to athletes and their parents wanted them to be athletes, as well. So began years of harsh training. When Venus was 18, she won her first grand slam tournament, the first of 23. Then Serena followed, going on to eclipse her sister’s success by winning 39 grand slam events so far. They are considered the world’s best female tennis players and have inspired people all over the world with their success.
The secret to their success has been brought to film with last year's release of "King Richard." The Oscar-nominated movie centers around the Williams family, mainly the father, Richard, portrayed by Will Smith.
I love this movie because it portrays the two girls’ early lives and shows how much they went through to become the tennis stars they are today. You should check it out if you are interested in the early lives of Serena and Venus. "King Richard" can be found on HBO Max, Apple TV, or Amazon Prime.
— Maria Jacobson, Highland High School, 11th grade
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.