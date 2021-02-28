Song
The song “Good Days” by SZA has played on repeat in my earbuds and in the earbuds of many others since it was released Dec. 25. In the song, the singer contemplates the emotional complexity of failed relationships. She attempts to reflect on the past without getting lost in it, remaining grounded in the present moment.
SZA’s soulful voice carries her wistful lyrics straight to the heart. Supporting her is a seamlessly blended soundscape of birdsong, tinkling harp, and a mellow beat. “Good Days” is a truly beautiful song that offers a unique listening experience for anyone to enjoy.
— Maya Crowder, Davis High School, 12th grade
App
Actress Reese Witherspoon’s popular online reading group, Reese’s Book Club, launched its own app Feb. 3. Promoting female literature of all genres and styles, the club chooses both adult and young adult books monthly and suggests them to readers across the globe.
The Reese’s Book Club app is bright and welcoming, with pleasing colors and a variety of events and ways to connect with other members. Participants can add to their profile the books that they’ve finished, are currently reading, hope to read soon, or even just aren’t for them. Complete with author profiles and heartwarming reviews from both Reese herself and the book club participants, I expect that the app will soon be a staple in the reading community, hopefully for years and years to come.
— Indiana Hilmes, Selah High School, 9th grade
TV series
A new champion has emerged among the pantheon of Netflix original TV shows. Since its release on Christmas day, “Bridgerton” has become the most-watched show in 76 countries, viewed by around 40% of Netflix’s audience. The show sports big names, having been created Shonda Rhimes and Chris Van Dusen (both from “Grey’s Anatomy”) and narrated by Julie Andrews. Based on the book series by Julia Quinn, the eight-episode first season capitalizes on viewers who are primed for cinematic escapism after a year of quarantine.
“Bridgerton” tries to break stereotypes of traditional costume dramas, while relying on familiar Jane Austen plots. Yet if you’re ever bored during “Downton Abbey,” don’t worry. “Bridgerton” whisks viewers away with fast-paced dialogue and an abundance of story lines.
A little cheesy, shallow character development? Maybe, but that’s beside the point. The show is far from perfect, but it doesn’t take itself too seriously. Characters waltz to classical renditions of Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande. The elaborate costumes, hairdos, sets and numerous plots create riveting episodes. In this, “Bridgerton” fulfills its purpose: Immersive entertainment that leaves viewers eager for a second season.
— Ella Crowder, Davis High School, 12th grade