The permanence of tattoos can be daunting. But for a fun alternative, you can try temporary tattoos. You don’t have to fully commit to a single design, plus you can explore different styles to see what you like the best.
Inkbox is an online shop that sells thousands of temporary tattoos in different styles and sizes. Its designs are waterproof and the semi-permanent ink fades away in one to two weeks.
On its website, inkbox.com, you can customize your own tattoo by inserting text and images. Or using an app called Inkbox Trace, you can upload, trace and apply a design of your choosing. Inkbox also sells a freehand tattoo marker that allows you to draw your own tattoos. The company’s plant-based ink formula is vegan, organic and cruelty-free.
— Jillian Strother, Riverside Christian School, 10th grade
Are you looking for an exciting and action-packed movie filled with sorrow, love, betrayal and your favorite actors? “Uncharted” is the perfect movie for you. It contains many well-known actors such as Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Rudy Pankow, whose characters develop very complex and intriguing relationships.
These characters go on the adventure of a lifetime to find the treasure they fantasized about as kids. This harmless treasure hunt leads them into a world of hurt, betrayal and competition to be the one to find the gold first. By the end of the movie, you’ll be on the edge of your seat trying to figure out who will find the treasure, and if the hunt will be worth it.
The characters in “Uncharted” learn what true friendship means and, through this valuable lesson, learn that family and friends matter more than wealth. The result is an emotional roller coaster and a perfect movie night film. So if after reading my review you still aren’t sure if you want to grab that bag of popcorn and watch “Uncharted,” let me remind you: Tom Holland is in it.
— Lexi Barbee, West Valley High School, 11th grade
Looking for a new place to eat out and have a great time? Then you might want to check out Warehouse West Grill in West Valley, at 6411 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima.
During homecoming, my group of friends went to Warehouse West to check it out. We walked in and were greeted by the nicest servers, and the customer service was spectacular. The vintage and southern vibe of the restaurant really adds to the dining experience, plus there is a pool table and other arcade games to keep you busy.
The food was absolutely fantastic and we had an amazing experience. When we were about to pay and leave, the waitress told us that the adults seated next to us had paid for all of our meals. It was one kind deed that I will never forget. Not only is the food amazing at this grill, but the people and the atmosphere inside make this place truly special. I definitely recommend going out to eat at Warehouse West Grill.
— Lexi Barbee, West Valley High School, 11th grade
