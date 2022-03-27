Oscar Night Edition!
"Don't Look Up"
(Nominations: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Film Editing)
Directed by Adam McKay, "Don't Look Up" is a well-executed and timely political satire for the climate-conscious viewer. This film tells an important story of the news cycle in our modern political climate and does it all with hard-hitting symbolism. Along the way, allusions to modern issues and figures are abundant and accurate. Audiences are forced to question the system, and are inspired by the overwhelming urge to, symbolically, “look up."
Some parts of the movie definitely deviate from traditional filmmaking strategies, but this is done in a style that fits the message of the screenplay well. The editing aids in storytelling and makes the viewing of a hard topic easy to comprehend.
It is clear that the cast of this movie propelled it to its status as one of the top films of 2021, and surely bumped the box office numbers. Stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence brilliantly shine and portray their characters perfectly. Backing them up are some familiar names, with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett and Timothée Chalamet in secondary roles. It was initially very surprising to see that none of these big names had been nominated for an award. But, upon reflection, one can understand why it is hard to pick an actor to highlight. While the acting is extraordinary, the massive amount of talent makes it hard for one actress or actor to stand out. But it still seems criminal not to nominate DiCaprio or Lawrence for their top-tier performances.
The one nomination I question is that of the musical score. Nicholas Britell is a rising star in the film and television industries, composing multiple Emmy- and Oscar-nominated scores. His work in "Don't Look Up" is unquestionably very good, but it is not quite on the level of his other compositions. The main reason I could see this as a nomination-caliber soundtrack is the emphasis on the mid-film concert starring Ariana Grande. Even with this factored in I don't think it stacks up to other soundtracks this year, such as Hans Zimmer's brilliant "No Time to Die" score.
All things considered, this is easily one of the best films of the year, and absolutely deserving of a few little golden statues.
— Whit Peters, Selah High School, 10th grade
"Licorice Pizza"
(Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay)
Paul Thomas Anderson’s most recent release, "Licorice Pizza," follows a 15-year-old former child actor, Gary Valentine (played by Cooper Hoffman), as he naively chases after 25-year-old Alana Kane (played by Alana Haim). The two go on impulsive business ventures together, such as selling waterbeds and pinball tables. Through perfectly shot scenes of a nostalgic '70s setting, we watch as a young boy falls in unrequited love. Each frame is precisely shot, with perfect pacing of each scene.
Another amazing aspect of this film is its soundtrack. The songs chosen for this movie added to each scene and emphasized the emotions of each character.
While this movie offers a charming viewing experience, the resolution is unsatisfying and even uncomfortable. Even though the audience is expecting the ending because of Anderson’s buildup, it doesn’t make it any better.
That aside, however, "Licorice Pizza" is definitely worth watching. The cinematography and the '70s nostalgia that is enhanced through the very precise and detailed sets, fashion, soundtrack, and even aspects of the plot all help this movie really stand out from the other movies made in the last year.
— Stella Padilla, West Valley High School, 11th grade
