‘Werewolf By Night’
Upon first hearing about it, this year’s “Werewolf By Night” sounds like a cheesy take on lycanthropy. However, it isn’t even close. It is actually, in fact, the newest entry from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
This 53-minute production debuted in October on Disney+. The entire work is presented in grayscale noir colors, which gave me the feeling of an old crime film.
Aside from the epilogue, the story takes place after the death of Ulysses Bloodstone, a monster hunter. Ulysses was the owner of the all-powerful Bloodstone, which is capable of destroying and harming monsters. Upon dying, his will was written to find who is worthy to wield the stone.
Five hunters must compete in a maze outside the mansion to find a monster that has been implanted with the stone. Whoever retrieves the stone from the monster will be the winner and gain possession of the stone. One of the hunters, Jack Russell, has the intent of saving a monster named “Ted” from the Bloodstone Manor, the place of the grand hunt.
I won’t give you spoilers, but this movie is an awesome Halloween film when you have an hour to spare. The plot advances fast and feels like it has as much content as “Avengers: Endgame.” The plot twists and action-packed duels are amazing. You absolutely cannot miss this Marvel masterpiece.
— Carson VanEaton, East Valley High School, 10th grade
‘Girl vs. Monster’
“The truth is, I think we all need a little fear in our lives, because there’s no better feeling than discovering that one thing that scares you out of your pants … and then doing it anyway.”
Skylar Lewis, the main character in 2012’s “Girl vs. Monster,” brings a valuable lesson to the table that we can all relate to, regardless of age. This movie starts with a fearless girl (portrayed by Olivia Holt), confident in who she is and all she stands for. Halloween starts to come around and the monsters begin to surface once again.
This once-fearless girl is now consumed by terror, due to the monsters around and inside of her. She goes on a crazy and terrifying adventure to save her loved ones and to save herself from being consumed by fear completely.
Skylar’s once-in-a-lifetime fantastical adventure is not only incredibly exciting to watch, but it also teaches a very valuable lesson we can all learn from: Learn to trust yourself and don’t let fear hold you back, even with the monsters creeping all around.
I grew up watching this movie every Halloween and I still watch it every year to this day. I love the thrill and excitement I get watching this movie, and it is such a great spooky reminder to us all that we can’t allow our fear to get in the way of truly living. This thrilling and spooky classic Disney Halloween movie is the perfect way to truly dive into your spooky season!
— Lexi Barbee, West Valley High School, 12th grade
