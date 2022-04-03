BTS
As we’ve previously established, I’m a bit of a K-pop nerd, and BTS is a modern-day classic in the genre. Although the seven-member boy group has been active since 2013, BTS blew up in 2020 with the release of its first all-English single, “Dynamite,” and the group was nominated for a 2021 Grammy but didn’t win.
Last May, the band released its second English single, “Butter” — which, like “Dynamite,” topped charts and hearts alike. The song combines summery electropop beats with catchy lyricism along with BTS’ undeniable charm, creating a perfect trifecta of excitement. “Butter” has now given BTS its second Grammy nomination, vying in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. BTS is also set to perform in tonight’s show.
— Indiana Hilmes, Selah High School, 10th grade
Silk Sonic
Record of the Year and Song of the Year nominee “Leave the Door Open” by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, known together as Silk Sonic, is a 4-minute infusion of ’70s-esque groovy musical magic, soulful vocals and flirtatious lyrics. The beautiful production of the song is enough to make it worthy of Record of the Year. Not only do the two vocal artists balance with each other, but the various string and percussion instrumentals blend together flawlessly as well.
“Leave the Door Open” stands out in the mostly-pop lineup of other Song of the Year candidates. It has the catchiness that many of the other nominees possess, but combines with great vocals from Bruno Mars and that dynamic ’70s groove to make it truly unique.
— Lucas Cone, West Valley High School, 12th grade
Olivia Rodrigo
As an avid Olivia Rodrigo fan since the golden years of the mid-2010s, I was thrilled to hear she’d received not one, not two, but FIVE Grammy nominations for 2022: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year (with Dan Nigro), Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance. Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance are all with “Drivers License,” her memorable hit single. Rodrigo’s Album of the Year nomination came with her debut album, “Sour.”
If you somehow aren’t acquainted with Rodrigo’s music quite yet, you can listen to her entire debut album in just under 35 minutes and be all set for her upcoming Grammy appearance tonight! Just search “Olivia Rodrigo” on Spotify, Apple Music or whatever music service you enjoy, and relax. Although, I would suggest grabbing a box of tissues; it’s 35 minutes of teenage angst, after all.
— Indiana Hilmes, Selah High School, 10th grade
Jimmie Allen
American country singer and songwriter Jimmie Allen took the country genre to a new level with his well-known singles “Best Shot” in 2018 and “Make Me Want To” in 2019. In 2021, Allen won the Country Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year and is only the second African American to win in that category, following Darius Rucker. Now, Allen is a 2022 Grammy nominee in the category of Best New Artist and it is a well-deserved nomination.
While Allen is known for his first two singles, he has made two albums and other singles, as well. It is safe to say that he has made a major impact in the music industry and this is only the beginning. Allen’s powerful voice and heartfelt lyrics create a unique playlist that you never want to pause. The country artist has definitely earned his Best New Artist nomination for the Grammys, and his future in the music industry looks promising to all of his fans. With no doubt he will give this his best shot.
— Lexi Barbee, West Valley High School, 11th grade
