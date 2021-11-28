With the Christmas season now upon us, many people are searching for the perfect Christmas tree. However, the variety of types can be daunting.
For us, the Nordmann fir and noble fir rise to the top. We hope you enjoy this lighthearted piece as we put our tree choices to the test — with hopes of proving the superiority of each.
Which is the fuller tree?
Olivia: Nobles are very full and almost look fluffy at a distance, but still have the perfect spacing to hang your family’s treasured preschooler-crafted ornaments. In comparison, Nordmanns are perfect for the patented “Charlie Brown Christmas tree” look.
Whit: The Nordmann has a way of filling up a room. It will blend into any space, and make itself the centerpiece of a home. Nordmanns also tend to stay full, while nobles become droopy rather quickly. I think it is clear that while the Nordmann matches the “Charlie Brown Christmas tree” in heart, its fullness is a strong point.
Which tree lasts longer?
Olivia: A noble will last about five weeks and retains its needles fairly well. I will admit, though, that my family enjoys the nostalgia of discovering Christmas tree needles behind furniture even in July!
Whit: Nordmanns are famous for their longevity, and tend to stay green and intact deep into January. They are often marketed as “no-drop” because of their ability to hold their needles.
Which smells the best?
Olivia: If you love the smell of Christmas, then the noble fir is for you. They retain moisture, so they keep their wonderful fragrance long after being cut. However, Nordmanns don’t produce much smell, resembling a fake Christmas tree. Better buy some diffusers and scented pine cones to achieve the Christmas scent.
Whit: I think that Olivia might have COVID, because it seems she can’t smell anything. The classic smell of a Nordmann may not be quite as strong as the noble, but it will keep the cheer of the holidays carrying on through New Year’s Day. While other trees lose their smell over time, Nordmanns stay consistent.
Which has more personality?
Olivia: Between the fullness and exquisite scent, the noble has the Nordmann beat. The noble is a loveable and dependable tree that will help accentuate all Christmas decor.
Whit: While the noble has its pros, the Nordmann will still be my pick this season. While it may be slightly more expensive, that cost is well worth the benefits.
Conclusion
While the two of us may differ about which tree to buy, we agree that a tree of any kind is a must-have for the holiday season. Whether it be a noble or a Nordmann, something chopped from the woods or something artificial, it wouldn’t be Christmas without a tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.