The Black Lives Matter movement has been taking the world by storm. However, with such deep-rooted issues that date back centuries, it is difficult for others who have not faced the problems firsthand to understand the extent to which the inequality reaches.
In order to help people understand these problems, Emmanuel Acho, former NFL linebacker and Fox Sports analyst, started a YouTube video series titled “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.”
Despite the title, this series is set in a very comfortable atmosphere. Acho is sitting down, either directly facing the camera or speaking with guests, and answers questions respectfully. He creates a safe space for his guests, approaching answers without judgment and instead emphasizing how glad he is that they are seeking to reeducate themselves.
These videos answer his guests’ questions about racism, ranging from the concept of “reverse racism” to whether or not he is afraid of white people. He addresses the rioting in BLM protests and outlines what people can do to help in his very first episode, and dives into much deeper questions as the series continues.
This series is an excellent place to start for people who don’t really know much about the racial discrimination, because it really is for those questions that people are afraid to ask for fear that they “should have known that already.” Acho answers the questions eloquently, respectfully, and patiently, oftentimes providing metaphors that help to clarify topics that are difficult to explain.
The series is available on Acho’s self-titled YouTube channel, and new episodes and behind-the-scenes are released every few days. The episodes are all easily digestible lengths, approximately 10 minutes each, and have helped many people of all races understand the inequality facing black people.
Understanding the issues that face Black Americans is crucial to bettering our world and overall simply being more understanding and compassionate people. Through “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” viewers can slowly look into the inequality that has faced millions of people and begin to learn ways they can help. By being united under a cause, real change can be made. The first step is to get educated.