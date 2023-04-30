“Air,” released in theaters April 5 and directed by Ben Affleck, follows the Nike athletic company in the 1980s as it competes against Converse and Adidas for the next big thing.
Matt Damon plays sports marketing director Sonny Vaccaro, a man desperate for something eye-catching and revolutionary who works to close a deal with Michael Jordan for the Air Jordan sneaker. The film centers around how Nike landed that first big score, rather than focusing on Jordan himself.
Often throughout the movie, I found myself fearing that Vaccaro might have seriously sent Nike to its demise, spending the entire basketball division budget of the company on Jordan. The film depicts how Adidas had thrown in a car and much more money to sign Jordan. My heart sank, hoping Jordan would accept the offer with Nike.
In the film’s portrayal of the days following the proposition that Nike made to Jordan — even knowing that I own Air Jordan sneakers at home, and that Jordan did accept the deal — I felt as anxious as Vaccaro did, awaiting the phone call of acceptance.
“Air” reminded me of “Jobs,” the 2013 film starring Ashton Kutcher about Steve Jobs. Although all odds are stacked against the men portrayed in both of these movies, and the companies they stand for, the message in each always remains clear, whether it’s “Just do it” or “Think different.”
I left the theater feeling inspired.
• Rebekkah Campos is a junior at Sunnyside High School.
