When I think of Christmas, I don't generally think of anything scary. Christmastime is generally a season of joy and hope — the “most wonderful time of the year,” if you will. The 2003 Christmas movie "Love, Actually" exemplifies this with its famous line of “Love, actually, is all around.”
That's "love" — not “murder and tragedy, actually, is all around.” But I also enjoy a bit of Christmas horror, so last year my sister and I watched “Better Watch Out.” First of all, isn’t that an amazing title? The film itself was one of the most shocking movies we’d ever seen.
The acting by young stars Levi Miller, Ed Oxenbould and Olivia Dejonge, who at the time of the film's 2016 release were 14, 15 and 18, is absolutely phenomenal. I can’t say much about it without giving away the plot twist, but basically a teenage girl is babysitting two younger boys and has to protect them during a home invasion. She and the audience learn the invasion is far from normal.
When I say we were shocked watching this, I mean we sat there in silence for a good 10 seconds after the plot twist was revealed, jaws to the floor. If you knew my sister, 10 seconds is a long time for her to be quiet, so this was a rare occasion. The next morning, we told just about everyone we knew that they needed to see this movie. It’s available to watch free with ads on free streaming services Vudu and Tubi.
Another great Christmas horror movie is “Black Christmas.” It's about a group of sorority sisters stalked by a stranger over Christmas break. Released four years before John Carpenter’s “Halloween,” this was the film that originated many of the horror tropes we’ve come to know and love today. It’s entertaining and iconic. After seeing both the 1974 and 2019 versions of the film, I’d definitely say the original is far better; it has better acting and overall a more believable storyline.
In the 2019 version, the acting isn’t as strong, and it draws in supernatural elements that I felt cheapened the story. It also constantly shoves social commentary down viewers' throats. If done right, the remake could’ve been a good way to speak on sexism racism, and sexual assault, but it was executed terribly and wasn’t enjoyable at all. You can find the original on YouTube, Tubi and Vudu. If you choose to seek out the disaster that is the 2019 version, it's on HBO Max.
Another offering, the 2016 film "Inside," is set on Christmas Eve and tells the story of a recently widowed pregnant woman, Sarah, who is terrorized by a scissors-wielding psychopath who will stop at nothing to get Sarah’s unborn baby. The home invasion aspect of any film is creepy enough, and this one takes it to a whole new level. You can find “Inside” on Vudu.
A very mild movie that mixes spooky with Christmas is Tim Burton’s 1993 “A Nightmare Before Christmas.” Burton's kid-friendly movie neatly ties together Halloween and Christmas and deserves a spot on this list. You can find it on Disney+.
If you’re still craving those scares you were seeking at Halloween, make sure to check out some ho-ho-horror movies that will chill you in a way not even a blizzard can.
Gracie Miller is a senior at Eisenhower High School.
