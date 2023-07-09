For many of Yakima Valley’s outdoor enthusiasts, summer hiking and mountain biking plans have been interrupted by the closure of the Rocky Top trails earlier this year.
However, all hope is not lost. While Rocky Top was a staple trail system in the area, there are multiple alternatives in the Valley.
The first and possibly most obvious choice is the Cowiche Canyon trail network.
This system is open to hikers and mountain bikers, with options for varying physical and technical difficulty. Some users may choose to enjoy the flat gravel path adjacent to the river, while others may take more strenuous routes up the single-track.
Cowiche’s Uplands trails are especially popular with mountain bikers, offering both flowing and technical descents with punchy climbing sections.
Overall, Cowiche Canyon area trails deserve their popularity, delivering fantastic views, well-marked trails and variety.
For those in the Lower Valley looking for a place to recreate, the lesser-known Konnowac Pass trails are a great option.
Located near Wapato, Konnowac Pass has multiple route choices, the most popular being a 10-mile loop with around 1,200 feet of elevation gain. These trails are primarily used by mountain bikers but they’re also popular with hikers.
While the exposed nature of this network makes it great for early and late-season recreation, it can also get hot in the summer months, so make sure to bring sufficient water. Apart from the loop, there are additional single-track trails slithering up the ridge with rockier terrain and steeper hills for courageous riders and hikers.
Finally, the L.T. Murray wildlife area in the Wenas Valley has stood the test of time as a great area for local outdoor activity.
The area below its main ridge has a double-track road with an approachable, steady gradient. Adjacent to the double-track are multiple newly built single-track trails, with some short loops to the right-hand side.
At the top of the doubletrack road, hikers and riders have the option to take another right-hand turn up the Skyline Trail. This is a technically and physically challenging option, with some rocky creek beds and steep pitches. The hard work is more than worth the view, though, with the summit overlooking the beautiful Yakima River Canyon.
This trail system is broad in its volume, and can even be connected with the Manastash Ridge trails in Ellensburg.
After many years of enjoyment, it is easy to be despondent regarding the closure of Rocky Top. However, the goal of hikers and bikers should not be to cease their activity but to adapt to the circumstances.
No matter the location in the Yakima area, there are many miles of trails yearning for contact with boots and tires.
• Whit Peters is an incoming senior at Selah High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.