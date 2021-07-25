“Mexican Gothic,” written by Silvia Moreno-Garcia and published by Del Rey in 2020, is a fascinating novel that has mystery, deception, darkness, and a race to recover one’s sanity.
This spectacular tale takes place in Mexico during 1950, when women couldn’t vote. However, there’s no shortage of outspoken ladies. But marriage seems to sneak up on many of them, and can even bring upon an untimely end.
The incredible heroine, Neomí Tabadoa, an intelligent, beautiful, and curious socialite with no shortage of suitors clamoring for her attention. She is living her life to the fullest in Mexico City, attending lavish parties and wearing magnificent gowns, and has only a few things on her mind. She has handsome suitors, but is more focused on getting her father to allow her to attend the National University for a master's degree in anthropology.
Her father wishes she would settle down and find a husband, but she seems incapable of it. However something chilling arrives: a letter from Neomí’s orphaned cousin, Catalina, indicating that the cousin may be going insane, claiming that she’s been poisoned and that her home is driving her mad. Catalina hastily married a man in an Anglo family that obtained their fortune mining silver long ago. Catalina now resides in his family’s gothic mansion in a distant part of Mexico.
The letter is a shock and Neomí’s father believes she’s just undergoing a bout of female hysteria and doesn’t want to bring Catalina back home. He makes a deal with Neomí: If she can calm down Catalina, then Neomí might be able to attend university.
This beautifully woven tale has it all in its 321 pages — wild plot twists, fantastic imagery, and spectacular characters. Moreno-Garcia put together a deliciously dark story, making it incredibly hard to put down with its gothic tones and chilling encounters between odd family members. You’ll feel immersed in "Mexican Gothic"'s story, and it is absolutely a must read.
• Olivia Rankin is an incoming junior at Eisenhower High School.