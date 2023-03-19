Are you seeking local authentic Asian cuisine but don’t know where to go? There are many options to choose from in Yakima, and a great one is Mangoz on the Ave, an Asian fusion eatery.
I was lucky enough to be treated to dinner there recently by my great grandma, who was eager for me to try its fresh and flavorful food.
So what even is a “fusion” restaurant? A fusion restaurant is one that combines Asian food and cooking styles with those of other cultures, such as with the tacos carnitas that I enjoyed or the vera cruz pasta, which involves mixes of Asian and Mexican food.
Mangoz prepares many signature items, such as its wonton chips appetizer, served with its Mangoz salsa, which is pico de gallo with mangoes added.
Firecracker chicken is another signature dish, which is chicken tender bites tossed in honey fire sauce served on sticky rice.
There are many more enticing dishes to choose from, some with intriguing names. (You might consider trying the crispy cheese offering known as cheese naughtis.)
Mangoz on the Ave has a welcoming and relaxing area to dine, with music playing and the sound of the grill sizzling in the back. The restaurant offers a kids menu with choices such as macaroni and cheese and tempura chicken. There is also a “healthy choices” selection on the menu, along with keto and gluten-free options. Mangoz even offers catering, which is perfect for a special event or late night party that needs some extra pizazz.
• Carson VanEaton is a sophomore at East Valley High School.
