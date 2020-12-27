A short time ago in a living room not far away, my dad and I began watching the second season of the Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian.” After being very impressed with the show’s first eight-episode season, I certainly had high expectations.
While the first half of this most recent season was lackluster, the show did have some strong points. Overall, while I do not feel the second season of “The Mandalorian” lived up to the previous installments, it was nonetheless worthwhile and enjoyable to watch.
The first season of the show streamed on Disney Plus in 2019 as part of the “Star Wars” franchise. The show has followed the adventures of Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin, also known as Mando, along with his pint-sized green sidekick, the Child, the character nicknamed “Baby Yoda” by fans.
The initial season ended with Mando being quested to return the Child to the Jedi. Meanwhile, villain Moff Gideon continued his mission to capture the Child, who was revealed to be strong with the Force.
As my dad and I began watching the first episodes of the second season, I found myself losing interest in the plot. Each episode followed a similar structure, which I found to be repetitive. It seemed as if Mando was simply completing arbitrary quests that brought him no closer to accomplishing his goal of returning the Child to the Jedi. The first half of the season was sub-par, as the plot made little progression.
The show improved dramatically, however, in the later portion of the season, with familiar characters making appearances and the tension beginning to build. As the Child grew stronger with the Force, so did his bond with Mando. Ultimately, the second season of “The Mandalorian” was brought to a surprising, exciting and heartfelt conclusion.
One thing that impressed me was the character development of Mando and the Child. Mando began as a ruthless bounty hunter and grew to become a caring father figure to the Child. Furthermore, while the protagonist was masked for the majority of the show, his emotions were very evident. The Child, too, displayed a satisfying character arc.
While Mando’s and the Child’s characters were well developed, the same cannot be said of the show’s many supporting characters. The second season of “The Mandalorian” featured a large cast of supporting characters original to the show, yet I found myself attached to none of them. Their backstories were never clearly communicated and none of them displayed any sort of character arc.
That being said, there were many strong points worth mentioning. The Child, ever a fan favorite, never failed to offer adorable, mischievous and chuckle-worthy moments. Additionally, the season was chock-full of well-put-together action sequences. An entertaining bonus scene was also added to the season’s final episode following the ending credits.
While the second season of “The Mandalorian” did include its share of blunders and didn’t quite measure up to the prior season, I nonetheless enjoyed the show at its best moments and felt that the season was brought to a solid conclusion.