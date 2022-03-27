Picture this. The date: January 14. The place: The movie theater of your choice. You park your car and, when you step out, the leftover snow from a recent storm crunches under your feet. The line leading to the ticket booth is out the door and making its way down the side of the building.
Patiently you wait, get your ticket and get back into another line for snacks. In front of you is a girl with a short blonde wig and plain sweater, dressed as Casey Becker, Drew Barrymore’s character from the first “Scream” movie. Behind you is an older man wearing a Ghostface T-shirt.
With an ice-cold drink, popcorn, and maybe some Milk Duds or Sour Punch Straws, you head down the hall to find the sign above the door indicating that “Scream” (2022) is playing inside.
This is what I imagine opening night of the newest installment of the Scream franchise would’ve looked like. Unfortunately, I had COVID that night, so I wouldn’t know. I had to watch this highly-anticipated movie online later.
I can say with some certainty (not full certainty because I’m a very indecisive person) that “Scream” (1996) is my favorite movie. I can say with absolute certainty that “Scream” (2022) is not anywhere close.
There were a lot of things I didn’t like about this newest entry. But, I’m going to start with the positives before I unload all of that negativity on you.
There were a lot of subtle things that I liked. One in particular is a scene where one of the characters is in the hospital and is watching “Dawson’s Creek” on the TV. The hit 2000s TV show was created by Kevin Williamson, the same guy who wrote “Scream,” “Scream 2,” and “Scream 4.”
I also liked some of the new characters. And I thought it was funny ... but not always for the right reasons.
Honestly, it felt off. Watching this didn’t really feel like a Scream movie. Of course, in this franchise the movies are going to try to be meta or self-aware. That’s the whole point. But this new “Scream” tries too hard. It felt like they kept shoving the fact that it’s a “requel” — a mix between a sequel and a reboot — down our throats. Like, OK! We get it! It’s like the original but different.
It felt as though the writers focused so much on the meta aspect that they forgot to develop their characters. It’s not that the new characters are uninteresting, but nothing made me really care about them. I couldn’t even remember all of their names after watching it.
Another thing I didn’t like was the computer-generated ghost of Billy Loomis, a killer from the first movie. It looks awful and, quite frankly, is the biggest jump scare of the whole film.
Also, the death scenes seem short. And there aren’t really any drawn out chase scenes, which don’t do much for building suspense. I found myself laughing more at the serious parts than the ones that were supposed to be scary because it felt so unrealistic.
Prior to watching this film, my ranking of favorites was: “Scream” (1996) with 5 stars out of 5, “Scream 4” (4 stars), “Scream 2” (3.5 stars), then “Scream 3” (2 stars). I didn’t enjoy the third movie in the franchise very much, and it wasn’t just because Courteney Cox (as Gale Weathers) had some horrific bangs. “Scream 3” wasn’t written by Kevin Williamson (as all the other films were) and it involved the ghost of Sidney Prescott’s mother (and I didn’t like that part, either). What is it with other writers coming in and trying to add weird ghosts?
I didn’t feel shocked with the 2022 edition of “Scream” like I have been in the past when the killer was revealed. Since I’m being spoiler-free, I won’t go into detail, but the killer’s motive is the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard.
Overall I think I’d give the new “Scream” 1.5 stars out of 5.
• Gracie Miller is a senior at Eisenhower High School.
