As a writer for Unleashed, I have a certain amount of power, and with that power comes a certain amount of responsibility. As I walked out of the Majestic Theater after watching “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” I felt I had a responsibility to use my power to talk about this movie.
Seeing how ”No Way Home” ties together all the Spider-Man movies that have come before, I can think of no better way than to compare it to its predecessors. So here is a ranking of the live-action Spider-Man movies from worst to best.
8. “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014)
There is a lot going on in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” and very little of it has much to do with the first “Amazing Spider-Man” movie. Two villains, Electro and the Green Goblin, are too quickly introduced, and a lot of time in the movie is spent teasing future “Amazing Spider-Man” movies that would never see the light of day. If I could describe this movie in one word, it would be: “Busy.”
7. “Spider-Man 3” (2007)
Like “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” “Spider-Man 3” also has a villain problem. There’s the New Goblin, Harry Osborn, who this series had spent the previous two movies setting up. Then there’s Venom, played by the less-than-menacing Topher Grace. And Sandman, who retroactively killed Peter’s Uncle Ben. It’s confusing. Of course, I can’t talk about “Spider-Man 3” without mentioning the infamous, dorky dance sequence, where Peter Parker thrusts his hips and makes finger guns at various New Yorker passersby. This movie is all over the place, but it isn’t without its great parts. For one, Spider-Man’s symbiont suit is awesome. Most parts with Sandman are pretty good, too. Harry’s ultimate decision at the end is another high point. By and large, however, “Spider-Man 3” is a disappointing conclusion to the original Spider-Man trilogy.
6. “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012)
“The Amazing Spider-Man” is not quite as amazing as its title would lead you to believe. The story is alright, the Spider-Man suit is okay, the main villain, Dr. Curt Connors, a.k.a. the Lizard, is pretty forgettable, and the overall style that director Marc Webb brings to the movie is just … fine. The best aspect of the movie is the relationship between Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker and Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy, which comes to a head after the death of Gwen’s father. If you really enjoy this movie, I won’t hold it against you; there’s just nothing in it that jumps out at me.
5. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019)
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” is a very entertaining movie. The main events of the story take place on Peter’s class trip to Europe, which is a very fun premise. The comedic and dramatic moments are balanced very well, and I like how connected the events of the movie are to the events of the Avengers’ “Infinity War” and “Endgame” films. The main villain, Mysterio, is essentially a VFX artist and, as a result, the visuals in this movie are fantastic. The twist ending is also very well done. I remember being shocked in the theaters when it happened. The only thing that knocks it down a notch for me is that it’s a little difficult to suspend my disbelief when it comes to Mysterio’s uber-powerful VFX drones. But it’s a great sequel to “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”
4. Spider-Man 2 (2004)
“Spider-Man 2” is a near-perfect superhero movie, so it pains me to put it at 4th on this list. The balance, or lack thereof, between Peter Parker and Spider-Man, is never more perfectly executed than in this movie. Alfred Molina’s Dr. Octopus is a great villain, and his robotic arms look surprisingly good by 2004 standards. There are so many iconic scenes in this movie, like the bank robbery scene, the scene where Peter throws away his Spider-Man costume, the final fight scene, and of course the scene where Peter uses all of his strength to stop a runaway train and save its passengers.
3. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2016)
Tom Holland's first solo film as Spider-Man is a modern classic that retains the soul of the character. It’s fresh, it’s fun, it’s well-written, and it contrasts the teenage life of Peter Parker with the crime-fighting escapades of Spider-Man. Michael Keaton’s Vulture is a perfect villain for this version of Spider-Man and that car scene with Vulture, Peter, and Peter’s homecoming date, Liz, is one of the best in any Spider-Man movie. Spider-Man is supposed to have a personal connection to his villains, and this movie nails that. I also can identify with Tom Holland’s version of Peter Parker far more than the other two iterations. That’s partially because this Peter is a part of my generation, and partially because this Peter feels like a kid as opposed to Garfield and Maguire’s more moody, adult portrayals of the character.
2. “Spider-Man” (2002)
When you think of Spider-Man, you probably think of this movie. To put it simply, it’s iconic. Director Sam Raimi really did an incredible job bringing the character from the page to the silver screen. His campy directing style, filled with quick cuts and motion blurs, fits the character perfectly. The music is also incredible. Composer Danny Elfman does a great job using the score to elevate the emotions of the movie. Spider-Man’s theme is another iconic feature of this movie. I remember when I was little, my mom made a CD of all of my favorite songs, and Spider-Man’s theme was on it because I thought it was awesome. I am not ashamed to say that I still think it is awesome. The acting performances are iconic, as well. Tobey Maguire gives the nerdy, soft-spoken performance that is now synonymous with Peter Parker. It’s also hard to imagine anyone else playing the supporting characters. Rosemary Harris will always be Aunt May, Kirsten Dunst will always be Mary Jane, and James Franco will always be Harry Osborn. Of course, you can’t talk about this cast without talking about Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin. Dafoe is one of the most intense actors you’ll ever watch, and his performance is chilling enough to give adults nightmares.
1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021)
I believe that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the greatest Spider-Man movie ever made. Call it recency bias, call me uncultured; I don’t care – you will not be able to change my mind. The characters, the humor, the raw emotion, the beautiful score, the impressive action set-pieces, and the high-concept plot are all executed to perfection. I heard someone say, “Show this movie to a little Victorian boy and their brain would explode,” and I couldn’t agree more. The ability to completely shatter the mind of a Victorian child, or a pilgrim, or a 14th-century knave: that’s peak cinema. This movie vastly exceeded my expectations, and it will vastly exceed your expectations in all likelihood. Tom Holland gives his best performance yet as the story pushes his character to new extremes. As shown in the trailers, villains from the previous Spider-Man movies are pulled into one universe. Each villain gets a chance to shine, but the Green Goblin and Dr. Octopus take the cake. The portrayal of the Goblin deftly toes the line between rational and insane, managing to be just as menacing as he was in the original “Spider-Man,” and Molina picks up right where he left off as the irritable mad scientist. Go watch this movie if you haven’t already!
• Lucas Cone is a senior at West Valley High School.
