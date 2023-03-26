According to Wikipedia, there are close to 3 million podcast programs available to listeners on the internet. So, to help our readers narrow down their options (just a tad), a few members of the Unleashed staff have made it their mission to bring you this much shorter list of preferred picks for your podcasting pleasure.
‘Stuff You Missed in History Class’
The “Stuff You Missed in History Class” podcast focuses on bringing the unique and forgotten stories of the past to modern audiences. The topics cover everything from Mozart’s sister to the invention of the dishwasher, the first female court painter in France and the history of waffles.
The current hosts are Holly Frey and Tracy Wilson, but the podcast is 15 years old and has thousands of episodes. So if you go back far enough into the show’s archive, the hosts may differ. As you can imagine, you’ll practically never run out of episodes to listen to, especially with new episodes coming out every other day.
Each episode is very different, but the quality is consistent. The hosts make a point to differentiate fact from their opinion. They even have a bibliography in the description of each website so you can do your own research.
My favorite episodes are ones about the history of a food or the Halloween episodes, which are usually more true-crime connected. The installments are centered on the more obscure sides of forgotten history, but there are also many episodes that focus on telling important stories that haven’t been included in many history classes. That includes women, people of color and non-European or American history.
I love continuing to learn about history, especially through historical fiction books, but those are often more limited to more well-known historical events. “Stuff You Missed in History Class” is a great way to supplement the information I’ve received through history classes and reading, and it’s an entertaining way to spend a half hour.
— Anabelle Kollman, Eisenhower High School, 12th grade
‘Busy, Yet Pretty’
If you ever find yourself running around with what seems like no time to prioritize yourself, consider checking out the podcast “Busy, Yet Pretty” by Jadyn Hailey.
“Busy, Yet Pretty” is by far my favorite podcast. The self-improvement program has been easy for me to listen to anywhere I go, and covers topics I find myself drawn to. From school and work to relationships, routines, beauty and fashion, the episodes are like therapy to me.
The show allows me to take a step back and identify what is causing stress in my life and take on routines to improve my mental and physical state by doing things like reading or going for a walk.
I have always been picky with what I listen to; so, for podcasts, a host’s voice is important. Hailey has such a way with words and explains things easily enough for me to understand the subjects she discusses.
She does a great job of encouraging listeners to journal for five minutes while they tune in, to treat themselves to a coffee or tea, or go for a “hot girl walk” — which is a concept many take for granted.
But my favorite thing is that the podcast is accessible, too. You can listen on all podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Audible.
Since the series’ start in early 2022, the episodes are usually released on a weekly basis and can range anywhere from 20 to 45 minutes. That’s just enough time to whip up some avocado toast and matcha to boost your energy.
“Busy, Yet Pretty” is a great way to learn more about yourself and explore how you define personal empowerment. And to do it all with an iced coffee in hand.
— Ellie Suhm, Eisenhower High School, ninth grade
‘WOAH That’s Good’
“The things of this life change, so I want to remind you or lead you to remain in God. He is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow. This is what I have found to be the path of life.”
Sadie Robertson Huff, who spoke those words, is a role model for Christians throughout the world. She has written several books and preached hundreds of sermons, all while creating her own clothing brand and podcast.
Sadie’s podcast, “WHOA That’s Good,” has more than 40 million streams and more than 5,000 regular listeners. There are more than 180 episodes, each with a different topic about faith.
Sadie welcomes the listener into meaningful conversations she has with influencers, musicians, authors and athletes. In every podcast, you hear the trials and tribulations that these Christians have been through and how they overcame them. You hear the sorrow, the guilt and the worry hidden in their voices but also the redemption and hope for the future that they found through Christ.
By the end of the podcast, you are filled with hope for the future and a newfound wisdom.
If you are looking for a new motivational and uplifting podcast, I encourage you to check out Sadie Robertson Huff’s “WOAH That’s Good” podcast and watch your life change for the better.
— Lexi Barbee, West Valley High School, 12th grade
‘The Common Room Podcast’
I don’t listen to podcasts a lot. But, when I do, you can bet it’s “The Common Room Podcast.”
The host, Hallie, owns a fandom-based shop and talks about those same fandoms on “The Common Room Podcast.” Those areas of fandoms include Harry Potter (the original books and the Marauders), “Little Women,” Taylor Swift and “A Court of Thorns and Roses.” There are also multiple episodes centered on lifestyle and mental health.
There are more than 30 episodes, and the podcast is supposed to be updated weekly. The average episode is about 30 minutes, but the longest is an hour.
I love this podcast because it feels cozy. It feels intimate. It feels like a close friend talking to you while you clean, walk or just sit. Even though it’s just one person talking for however long, “The Common Room Podcast” never gets boring. It’s always interesting, engaging and fun to listen to.
— Maisy Kollman, Eisenhower High School, ninth grade
