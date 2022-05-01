I used to be the kind of person to watch a TV series only once. I thought people who rewatched shows over and over were weird. Don’t get me wrong, I rewatch my favorite movies all the time, but that’s only, like, two hours of my day. Why would I want to watch a series again with seven seasons, each with around two dozen 45-minute episodes?
I changed my mind. Some shows are so good that they’re worth watching again. It’s comforting to watch something over again without having to worry about what the ending will be. You get to see your favorite characters and pick up on things you didn’t notice the first time around.
Here is my list of the best shows to re-watch:
‘Pretty Little Liars’
“Pretty Little Liars” (2010-17) follows the lives of four high school girls after their other friend, Alison DiLaurentis, the queen bee holding their little clique together, mysteriously vanishes during a sleepover. A year after Alison goes missing and their clique has fallen apart, the girls — Aria Montgomery, Spencer Hastings, Emily Fields and Hanna Marin — are brought together again when they start receiving anonymous text messages from someone who knows all of their secrets as well as Alison did.
This show, at its core, is iconic. It tries its best to stay realistic and, considering the main plot is that someone has enough time on their hands to blackmail and manipulate four girls, it does a pretty good job.
The writing is great. There are many side plots, long and complicated pasts, and family trees. Throughout the program’s seven seasons there are few plot holes, which on its own is an accomplishment.
I first watched this series when I was in seventh and eighth grade, and I finished rewatching it recently. I love it just as much now as I did then. Now that I’m older, I can see that it’s a little silly and dramatic, but it’s definitely never dull.
“Pretty Little Liars” is available on HBO Max.
‘The Office’
During my freshman year of high school I was really into “Friends.” One of my friends got me to watch it, and I liked it a lot.
Then one of my other friends told me I had to watch “The Office” (2005-13), and that it was much better than “Friends.” I didn’t really believe her.
I held off a couple of months, watched other shows, did other things, and my friend kept telling me I needed to watch it. So, finally I did. And she was right. It was better than “Friends.”
“The Office” is a mockumentary, a fictional show that is recorded in the style of a documentary. There are quick camera movements and side interviews with characters. This mockumentary follows the everyday lives of the manager and employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Co. and all their humorous day-to-day activities, romances and workplace routines.
I rewatched this series with my parents because I had seen the whole thing before they had. Even though it was my second time watching it, there were many laughs and tears shed.
You can find “The Office” on Peacock.
‘Gilmore Girls’
“Gilmore Girls” (2000-07) follows the lives of a single mother, Lorelai Gilmore, and her teenage daughter, who is also named Lorelai but prefers to go by Rory.
Lorelai has a complicated relationship with her parents, but when Rory gets accepted into a private high school, she needs a little help paying her daughter’s tuition. So, since she wants only the best for Rory, Lorelai reaches out to her wealthy parents for some help. In return for helping out with tuition, Lorelai’s parents require that she and Rory eat dinner with them every Friday night. Through the course of the series we get to see their family dynamic grow and change.
Rory navigates a new, prestigious Chilton Academy and all that comes with it. Back in their little town of Stars Hollow, Conn., away from the prestigious schools and Friday night dinners, Rory and her mother have other interesting relationships with the people in town. With first loves, best friends, witty humor, fast-paced pop culture references, and the intriguing residents of Stars Hollow, “Gilmore Girls” is a heartwarming show worth watching more than once.
You can watch “Gilmore Girls” and its 2016 revival, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” on Netflix.
