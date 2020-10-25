Pokémon has always been a popular series. With an estimated $103 billion in revenues during the past 24 years, it is the highest grossing media franchise in the world. I have loved Pokémon since I was a little girl, and I grew up collecting Pokémon cards. It is just as much fun now as it was then.
The video game franchise gained immediate popularity with the games Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue, released in 1996.
Fast forward to today and the newest games are even more popular. The most recent releases from last November — Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield — are inspired by the UK. We can see this in the games' presentation of the weather, British vernacular, and famous English landmarks.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are pretty awesome, allowing players to travel through the land of Galar with their Pokémon friends and defeat Gym Leaders to earn badges. Once eight gym badges have been earned, the player takes on the champion. By then, the player will have a full team of six powerful Pokémon of their choosing.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield came out with new downloadable content on Oct. 22 that allows players to explore the Crown Tundra. I am pretty excited and cannot wait to play this latest release!
• Maria Jacobson is a sophomore at Highland High School.