In the 15 years I’ve been on this Earth, I have come to realize there are two kinds of people: those who start the Christmas festivities as soon as that first chill hits the air, and those who are strictly of the no-Christmas-until-after-Thanksgiving variety.
My family has always been Christmas-after-Thanksgiving type of people, and I have to say I agree. My theory is that the Christmasness is sweeter when packed into a shorter amount of time, and is more special when the anticipation is built up.
As we know all too well, 2020 has been a really difficult year for most of us. As someone who has been a firm believer in giving Thanksgiving its time to shine, I have found myself longing for the nostalgia of Christmas, particularly the songs. But, I was still unwilling to betray my belief in saving the Christmas traditions for after Thanksgiving.
So I embarked on a long but quite enjoyable journey (from my couch) of finding songs that evoked that cozy feeling but are not, in fact, Christmas songs. This would include some of the seasonal songs that do not specifically mention Christmas, which, by my logic, are not technically Christmas songs but just winter songs.
So welcome to my playlist of NOT Christmas songs:
• “Winter Weather,” sung by Peggy Lee and Benny Goodman: A song fit for both dancing and relaxing.
• “Sometimes In Winter,” performed by Blood Sweat & Tears: A more somber song, but decidedly wintry.
• “Frosty The Snowman,” sung by Fiona Apple: Yes, it’s from a Christmas special, but the song itself never mentions Christmas, just a snowman. I prefer the acoustic stylings of Fiona Apple, but the original is also a solid choice.
• “Looks Like a Cold, Cold Winter,” sung by Ingrid Michaelson: When we get our first snow, I am going to sit by my window with a mug of cocoa listening to this song.
• “Sleigh Ride,” sung by Ella Fitzgerald: Another “Christmas” classic, but no mention of Christmas. Just riding through the snow and ring-ting-tingling bells.
• “A Marshmallow World,” sung by Seth MacFarlane: One of my favorite NOT Christmas songs!
• “The Nutcracker Suite,” performed by Les Brown & His Band of Renown: I can see the dancers twirling in my head, and the added trumpeting is a fun touch to this instrumental number.
• “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” sung by Dean Martin: No mention of Christmas, but lots of mentions of snow.
• “Verbum Caro,” sung by The Sixteen & Harry Christophers: Honestly, this one might actually mention Christmas but, unless you speak Latin, you’d never know. I just think the voices are beautiful.