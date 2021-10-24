Seventy years ago this month, a kooky redhead and temperamental Cuban starred in the first episode of an iconic sitcom. It was Oct. 15, 1951, that “I Love Lucy” premiered on CBS with Lucille Ball starring as Manhattan housewife Lucy Ricardo, along with her real-life husband, Desi Arnaz, co-starring as her bandleader husband Ricky.
“I Love Lucy” was so well-loved in its time that for four of its six seasons it was the most popular show in America.
A typical episode consists of Lucy making some ill-fated plan to get her way, or some combination of Lucy, Ricky and their friends and landlords, Fred and Ethel Mertz (William Frawley and Vivian Vance), playing pranks on each other to prove a point. The show remains popular to this day, having aired in reruns for more than 60 years and being translated into many languages.
I can’t recall the first time I watched an episode but I must have loved it, because I promptly became a big fan. My grandma bought me all the seasons on DVD, so on Saturday mornings when I was out of bed before anyone else, I’d head straight to the TV to get in some time with Lucy. I’d say the peak of my obsession was at 8 years old, when I dressed up as Lucy Ricardo for Halloween. It might not be common for an 8-year-old’s favorite show to be a black-and-white sitcom from the ’50s, but the verbal and physical humor, lovable characters and implausible situations were captivating.
My favorite episode was, of course, “Job Switching,” where Lucy and Ethel get a job at a chocolate factory. Lucy stuffing chocolates in her mouth, hat and shirt was simply the peak of comedy.
Although my obsession plateaued as I got older, I also came to notice more aspects of the show. Some of the messages and plots depicted in “I Love Lucy” are now considered dated and old-fashioned. That is because the show is, in fact, old. One of the best things about the series is that it gives a glimpse into daily life of the 1950s and, thank goodness, things have changed in the 70 years. While it’s important to acknowledge that some of those things aren’t and never were OK, it’s equally as important to accept that that was reality. This doesn’t have to stop us from enjoying all the overwhelmingly positive things about the show.
“I Love Lucy” isn’t just plain entertaining, but is also historically and culturally significant. It was one of the first sitcoms on TV and popularized the genre and method of filming. Lucy and Ricky were also the first interracial couple on TV, with Lucy being white and Ricky being Cuban, something that is often mentioned in the show.
When Ball became pregnant, so did her character, making her one of the first characters to be pregnant on TV. This was still considered a taboo subject, demonstrated by the fact that Lucy was never referred to as “pregnant” in the show but, rather, “expecting.”
Lucy is a multifaceted, strong female lead. She is cunning, defiant, funny, and oftentimes “unladylike.” Ball herself was also a businesswoman, serving as president of Desilu Productions two years after her 1960 divorce from Arnaz, making her the only woman to run a major Hollywood production company at the time.
Lucy Ricardo and Lucille Ball share many characteristics that made “I Love Lucy” the great success it was and the enjoyable series it continues to be. The chemistry of the cast, the fashion, the laughs of the live audience and the witty writing come together flawlessly to create the thriving classic that is “I Love Lucy.”
