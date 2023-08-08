My name is Indiana — and you can call me Indy. No, I’m not named after the movie character or the state. My parents just “thought it was spunky” for some reason, and here I am with the same name as both an adventure-loving old man history nerd and a relatively forgettable Midwestern state.
I think I’ve only seen one Indiana Jones movie before “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” and that was when I was about 9. I’ve certainly garnered my fair share of Indiana Jones-related things, though. The cross country team has always called me “Dr. Jones” and my Spanish teacher likes to sing the movie score whenever I walk into class.
I decided it was probably time that I at least attempted to familiarize myself with my namesake. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” has been out since the end of June. So, after promising to write a review from the perspective of someone who both knows next to nothing about the franchise and is quite literally named Indiana, here I am.
Overall, there was plenty about it that I liked, but nothing I loved. After writing that, I feel a little like some mean, overly critical New York Times columnist who probably hates puppies. Indiana Jones is a beloved character, and I’ve unfortunately never taken the time to really explore any of his previous adventures. But, sadly, this new one was not for me.
The first thing I have to say is: This movie is long. It’s “Avengers” long, which is asking a lot from me when I don’t get to see Chris Evans every five minutes. Clocking in at just over 2½ hours, “Dial of Destiny” isn’t for the faint of heart.
Secondly, I wasn’t a big fan of the female lead in this movie, a character named Helena Shaw, who is played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. I found her to be a little heartless, shallow and just … exasperating, honestly. (Her young sidekick saved this movie, though. He really deserved better.)
I had two favorite things about this movie, and the first was its sets. Especially in the first half, everything is absolutely gorgeous, from the cans in the pantry to the shiplap on the boats.
Secondly, there’s nobody quite like Indiana Jones himself. I thought he was full of heart, even when he was trying hard to be a grumpy old guy. Every time he swung his whip or grabbed his hat, I felt the urge to smile.
For me, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” missed the mark. Maybe it felt different for longtime fans. But for me, the most exciting part of this movie was every time someone shouted “Indy!”
• Indiana Hilmes is an incoming senior at Selah High School.
