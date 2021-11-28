We need to talk about something that is critically important but you probably didn’t give a second thought to: What kind of mouse should you use with your computer?
For most people, there are three choices: a touchpad, a wireless mouse, and a wired mouse.
Touchpads can be eliminated from consideration early on for obvious reasons. They are small, hard to use, and any efforts at precision movement are exercises in futility. Don’t believe me? Try rearranging and resizing pictures in a Word document using a touchpad.
That brings us to wireless mice. They can’t be all bad, can they? WRONG! Wireless mice require keeping track of not only the mouse but also its USB connector — both of which are small and easy to lose. Moreover, should you throw your laptop haphazardly into your bag, you will join the ranks of people I know who have had these ridiculous rectangles break off in their USB ports. Finally, and most egregiously, wireless mice require an extra set of batteries just to use them! Wasteful and unnecessary, if you ask me.
Don’t burden yourself with the task of tracking down tiny USB connectors and spare batteries, make the right call. Use a wired mouse.
• Magnus Fulton is a sophomore at West Valley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.