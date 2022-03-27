I wasn’t sure what to expect when I walked into the Climate Pledge Arena, the sporting and music venue at Seattle Center that opened last October after a renovation. I’d heard a lot about the new arena, but I had only ever seen photos online. Now, I was about to experience it first-hand at an Imagine Dragons concert.
Climate Pledge Arena is a stadium dedicated to sustainability. The arena is net zero carbon, using no fossil fuels for things like the venue's mechanical systems, heating, and cooking. The stadium also boasts a solar array and buys carbon credits to offset the fossil fuels burned for things like transportation. The stadium also collects rainwater to use for its hockey rink, and plans to eliminate single use plastics by 2024.
Walking through the front doors on March 7, Climate Pledge almost felt like an airport. After walking by a towering facade of arches and windows, we joined a crush of a thousand others in one of many slow moving lines. But, at long last, after putting our valuables in a tray, scanning our tickets, and walking through a metal detector, we were inside.
The walls of the main level danced with videos of rivers and tropical rainforests, painted not with murals, but rather with large floor to ceiling LED displays. The effect was rather mesmerizing. Farther down the concourse, the walls were replaced once again, giving way to plastic greenery. Little portholes had been cut through the greenery to reveal more LED signs that showed more videos of nature and also explained what Climate Pledge was.
The seating at Climate Pledge is also different from other stadiums that I had been to. The arena felt very tall versus the shallower incline of other stadiums. This had the nice effect of being able to see over the person in front of you easier.
That night, MØ opened for Image Dragons. She played songs like “Blur,” “Lean On,” and “Final Song.”
During the main show, Imagine Dragons played hits such as “Believer,” “Thunder,” “Whatever it takes,” “Demons,” and “Radioactive.” The group also played songs from its new album, “Mercury – Act 1,” such as “My Life,” “Wrecked,” “Lonely,” and “One Day.” The band also covered “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley and the Wailers.
What made this concert so special was how much energy both bands brought to the stage. Karen Marie Aagaard Ørsted Andersen, the lead singer for MØ, was dancing and jumping across the stage during her entire performance.
Normally, that kind of energy is hard to beat. Still, Dan Reynolds, the lead singer for Imagine Dragons, found a way. Besides following in Ørsted’s antics, Reynolds could often be seen genuinely smiling and giving crowd members high fives. He was clearly enjoying himself, which made the performance even more enjoyable for everyone watching.
• Magnus Fulton is a sophomore at West Valley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.