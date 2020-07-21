When I first discovered digital art, the first place I looked was on YouTube so I could find someone who could teach me the ropes of digital painting. I was pleased to find the channel known as RossDraws.
There, I found several videos demonstrating how illustrator Ross Tran accomplishes his artwork as well as his advice to artists at whatever stage they are in their art journey. Even if you have no interest in illustration as a career or hobby, Ross Tran’s bubbly personality makes each video enjoyable even if you have no idea what’s going on.
The RossDraws channel has multiple series, from redrawing his fan’s drawings, to some of his older sketches from when he was in high school. (The latter gives hope to beginning artists who think they will never improve.) There are videos about his original characters Fae and Nima, how to draw fan art from different movies and video games, and an illustration master course going over subjects such as portraits and landscapes. He even has videos about how you could do art for a living and whether you should consider attending art school.
I particularly love his videos that give advice about considering an art career. Other artists will really appreciate those videos, especially if they don’t have a mentor to guide them through the options if they want to pursue an art profession.
Ross Tran’s incredibly detailed work and bubbly personality have attracted 1.21 million subscribers on YouTube, and 1 million on Instagram. When his most recent art book "NIMA" was released for preorder on June 26, it quickly sold out, and more copies became available on the official release date of July 24.
It’s no wonder why so many people appreciate Ross Tran's videos. Filled with humor, advice and a guaranteed guest appearance of his dog Milo, YouTube's RossDraws channel is an absolute must while you are stuck at home.
• Mary Mickelson is an incoming sophomore at Eisenhower High School.