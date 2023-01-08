Miles Bron is a genius. A very wealthy genius. He decides to invite some of his old friends to his private island to play a staged murder mystery game. Ironically, every single person who receives an invitation has motive to kill him.
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is a follow-up to the 2019 film “Knives Out.” Like its predecessor, “Glass Onion” was directed by Rian Johnson. I remember thinking how random the title sounded but, also, how oddly intriguing it was. I really enjoyed the first film, so naturally, I had to watch this new installment, which was released in theaters in November and became available for home viewing Dec. 23.
Once again, Daniel Craig portrays Detective Benoit Blanc and is roped into solving an obscure case. However, this time it’s not among a family in a million-dollar estate. Instead, this time a murder has been committed among a group of friends on what looks to be a billion-dollar private island.
The new film takes place during the 2020 pandemic and references real-world figures and events. Characters are seen wearing masks at the start of the movie, and there’s even a humorous nod to “Among Us,” the online murder mystery game that went viral during the lockdown.
The film style of “Glass Onion” remains consistent with “Knives Out": It is not fully chronological. So, as you watch, pieces of the puzzle fall into place. Clues are presented and plot twists are revealed. It’s a great form of storytelling and allows viewers to untangle the mystery alongside Detective Blanc.
“Glass Onion” is available to stream on Netflix and I highly recommend it to anyone who has a taste for puzzles and plot twists.
• Jillian Strother is a junior at Riverside Christian School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.