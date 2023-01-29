Back in October, Joshua Bassett started releasing new tracks, each dropping a week apart. In total, there were four. It was then revealed on Instagram that these were glimpses of his upcoming album, “Complicated.”
Here's a wider look at those four initial songs, which fans can expect to hear on the new album and in Bassett's "Complicated" tour that will start in March:
• “Would You Love Me Now?” (released Oct. 6) — Everyone has questions, and this is Joshua’s. This track details missed opportunities, broken promises and realized mistakes. Essentially, it begs the question of “What if?” What if these things had been different? What if restarting was an option? What if I tried? It speaks to people who create imaginary scenarios, people who replay and rehearse conversations. It speaks to the overthinkers and the hopeless romantics. And it does so with a beautiful melody and catchy chord progression.
• “She Said He Said She Said” (released Oct. 13) — This song was definitely the odd one out, as it didn’t really match the more mellow, lovesick vibes of the others. It explores a relationship in which rumors, insincere apologies and toxicity run rampant. It’s the only explicit release of the four, and it’s the type of song that makes me want to cruise down the road with the radio at full volume while half screaming, half singing along. While wearing a cool pair of sunglasses, of course.
• “I’m Sorry” (released Oct. 23) — Guitar is the only instrument used in this track, creating something that's simple and melancholic. Bassett expresses being haunted by the things that he never said and offers an apology, despite knowing that it’s too late. I fell in love with the melody line, and it’s incredibly relatable. The song is about looking back on a situation or experience and realizing there was more you could have done or more you could have said. And it's about realizing that the only thing you can do is understanding that you were at fault and embracing the regret.
• “Different” (released Oct. 27) — They say, “Save the best for last,” and it seems like that’s exactly what Bassett did. This song is absolutely gorgeous, from the intro and verses to the bridge to the final chorus. The bridge offers a gentle new melody line and, when I first listened to it, I was in awe of the harmonies. Then the vocal lines of the bridge and chorus were layered over each other. My jaw quite literally dropped. It gives me chills every time.
• Jillian Strother is a junior at Riverside Christian School.
