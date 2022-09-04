Of all the places in the world, Disneyland ranks among the most nostalgic in my book.
There’s something about the iconic theme park’s whimsical nature that transports me back to my younger days. Really, the combination of exciting rides, captivating shows and picturesque sights is what gives Disneyland its magic. The same can be said of its neighboring theme park, Disney California Adventure.
This summer, my family and I made a return trip to “the happiest place on Earth” after having not been to the park since 2017. Since this summer’s trip marked my fifth visit to both Disneyland and California Adventure, I have formed strong opinions on the parks’ best rides, scenery, restaurants and shows.
Today, I will share with you what I consider to be the best attractions that you simply must experience should you visit Disneyland and California Adventure in the future.
Best ride: Rise of the Resistance
Every ride at Disneyland and California Adventure has its own unique flavor, making it difficult to choose my personal favorite. What puts the relatively new "Star Wars"-themed attraction, Rise of the Resistance, ahead of the pack is the immersive experience it offers.
Part of Disneyland’s new "Star Wars"-themed area, which opened in 2019, Rise of the Resistance is well worth waiting for in its typically hourlong line. Without spoiling too many of the attraction’s surprises, I can say that the ride transports visitors into the "Star Wars" universe and replicates sights from the movies with top-notch accuracy.
While people who have seen the "Star Wars" films may have a greater appreciation for the ride, it can be enjoyed by all guests.
Best scenery: Main Street, U.S.A.
When you first enter Disneyland, the iconic Main Street, U.S.A. is one of the first things you’ll see. Stretching several blocks and leading directly toward the picturesque Sleeping Beauty Castle, Main Street, U.S.A. is designed to resemble a small town in the early 20th century. The street is lined with variety of shops, restaurants and photo-ops.
If you visit Disneyland, be sure to take advantage of all the classic street has to offer.
Best restaurant: Flo’s V8 Cafe
Located in California Adventure’s Cars Land, Flo’s V8 Cafe stands out for two reasons. First, it is a replica of a restaurant from the “Cars” movies, which really adds to the dining experience. Secondly, the menu offers a variety of choices, which is a refreshing change considering that the menus at many Disneyland and California Adventure restaurants are quite similar.
Best show: “Fantasmic!”
As the name suggests, “Fantasmic!” is a fantastical nighttime water show that has been a Disneyland staple since 1992. The spectacle uses a combination of live performers, water effects and uplifting music to tell the tale of how Mickey Mouse defeats an evil queen with the power of his imagination.
While that may sound a bit cheesy, “Fantasmic!” really captures the essence of what Disneyland is all about: imagination, creativity and fun.
• Natalie Keller is a senior at Selah High School.
